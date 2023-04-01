Anthony Joshua vs. Jermaine Franklin Fight Stream, Watch Live Results on DAZN

Anthony Joshua vs. Jermaine Franklin face off in a 12-round heavyweight live stream main event on April Fools day at The O2 Arena in London, Saturday night on DAZN.
Anthony Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) is the biggest current boxing star in the United Kingdom, and the two-time unified world heavyweight champion is looking to bounce back after suffering back to back defeats to Oleksandr Uysk.
On April Fools day he will take on once beaten American heavyweight Jermaine Franklin (21-1, 14 KOs) in what is the first step to his climb back to the heavyweight throne.
Franklin, 29, comes from Saginaw, Michigan and in his last outing against Dillian Whyte he lost by majority decision. Many fans felt the fight was either a draw or felt Franklin won, it was controversial and disputed.
The American will once again travel to the UK to take on the hometown boxer, this time he hopes not to leave it in the judges hands by putting up a dominant boxing performance or getting the stoppage over Joshua.
In the Co-feature bout, undefeated heavyweight Fabio Wardley (15-0, 14 KOs) will take on American Michael Polite-Coffie (13-3, 10 KOs) in a 10-round bout.
Boxing legend Ricky Hatton’s son, Campbell Hatton (10-0, 3 KOs), will also be on the card and continue his undefeated rise in the lightweight division against Louis Fielding (10-7, 1 KOs).
Undefeated American prospect Austin Williams (13-0 9 KOs) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin will see action on the card taking on River Wilson-Bent (14-2-1, 6 KOs) in a 10-round middleweight bout.
Fight Card
Heavyweight – Anthony Joshua vs. Jermaine Franklin
Heavyweight – Fabio Wardley vs. Michael Polite Coffie
Flyweight – Galal Yafai vs. Moises Calleros
Lightweight – Campbell Hatton vs. Louis Fielding
Middleweight – Austin Williams vs. River Wilson-Bent
Light Heavyweight – John Hedges vs. Daniel Bocianski
Super Lightweight – Ziyad Almaayouf vs. Georgi Velichkov
Super Featherweight – Jordan Flynn vs. Kane Baker
Cruiserweight – Juergen Uldedaj vs. Benoit Huber
Heavyweight – Peter Kadiru vs. Alen Lauriolle
Joshua vs. Franklin starts at 2 pm ET / 11 am PT on Saturday, April 1, 2023, live stream on DAZN.