Anthony Joshua vs. Jermaine Franklin Free Fight Live Stream Prelims Before The Bell

Matchroom Boxing and DAZN will live stream a free preliminary fight card Before The Bell: Anthony Joshua vs. Jermaine Franklin, live on April 1 before the main card. The pre-show will feature up and coming talent from the Matchroom boxing stable.

Anthony Joshua is at a crossroads in his career he will need to win big on Saturday night against a credible heavyweight contender to continue as a serious threat in the boxing world.

The heavyweight division was run by three men for years, Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua, but an undersized former Crusierweight champion Oleksandr Uysk is now the unified heavyweight champion and he done so by beating the much bigger and stronger Anthony Joshua twice back to back.

Joshua struggled in both fights with Uysk because the smaller fighter was elusive and hard to hit flush. He made a change in trainers and is now with Texas based American trainer Derrick James who is best known for training undefeated unified welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr.

Will the change in trainer and going to the USA to hold camp revive the British boxing stars motivation and career? Tune in on Saturday night to find out.

Before the main card fight fans will be in for a treat with a five fight preliminary fight card featuring undefeated and rising prospects.

Main Card on DAZN

Heavyweight – Anthony Joshua vs. Jermaine Franklin

Heavyweight – Fabio Wardley vs. Michael Polite Coffie

Flyweight – Galal Yafai vs. Moises Calleros

Lightweight – Campbell Hatton vs. Louis Fielding

Middleweight – Austin Williams vs. River Wilson-Bent

Free Prelims

Light Heavyweight – John Hedges vs. Daniel Bocianski

Super Lightweight – Ziyad Almaayouf vs. Georgi Velichkov

Super Featherweight – Jordan Flynn vs. Kane Baker

Cruiserweight – Juergen Uldedaj vs. Benoit Huber

Heavyweight – Peter Kadiru vs. Alen Lauriolle

Watch Before The Bell: Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin Free Live Stream Prelims on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET / 8:00 AM PT on DAZN’s YouTube Channel.

Like this: Like Loading...