Creator Clash 2: Alex Wassabi vs. iDubbbz Fight Stream, How to Watch Live, Start Time and Date

The Creator Clash charity boxing event returns on April 15 with Creator Clash 2: Alex Wassabi vs. iDubbbz live from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida and it will be live streamed online with all proceeds going to charity.

The Creator Clash boxing event was created by social media stars and influencers Ian “iDubbbz” Jomha, Anisa Jomha and Mike Leanardi, in partnership with Real Good Touring.

What makes Creator Clash different than the other celebrity or influencer boxing events is the fact that they are doing this for charity and to bring awareness to charitable causes and all the proceeds will be donated to several charities such as Nicklaus Children’s Health Care Foundation, American Heart Association, Sarcoma Foundation of America, American Kidney Fund, National Alliance on Mental Illness, the Able Gamers Charity, and more.

The event is fun with the fighters not taking each other seriously and at the same time giving their all in the ring to put on a great fight and show or the paying fans.

The main event pits popular YouTuber Alex Wassabi in against the founder of Creator Clash, iDubbbz in a super middleweight main event set for six rounds.

The event features WWE and Pro Wrestling super star John Randall Hennigan also known as John Morrison taking on Harley Morenstein of Epic Meal Time in a five round heavyweight co-main event.

Creator Clash 2 Fight Card

Super Middleweight – Alex Wassabi vs. iDubbbz – (6 rounds)

Heavyweight – John Morrison (John Randall Hennigan) vs. Harley Morenstein of Epic Meal Time – (5 rounds)

Women’s Light Welterweight – Hayley Sharpe vs. Marisha Ray – (5 rounds)

Light Heavyweight – Dad vs. Starkilla – (5 rounds)

Women’s Super Flyweight – Jaelaray vs. Abelina Sabrina – (5 rounds)

Heavyweight – Arin Hanson vs. Jarvis Johnson – (5 rounds)

Cruiserweight – Myth vs. Hundar – (5 rounds)

Super Featherweight – Jack Manifold vs. Dakota Olave – (5 rounds)

Welterweight – Leonhart vs. CrankGamePlays – (5 rounds)

Women’s Middleweight – RIPMika vs. Alanah Pearce – (5 rounds)

Women’s Lightweight – Michelle Khare vs. Andrea Botez – (5 rounds)

How to watch Creator Clash 2: Alex Wassabi vs. iDubbbz Pay-Per-View Fight Live Online, Date and Start Time

Creator Clash 2 takes place on Saturday, April 15, 2023 and the PPV Live Stream begins at 6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT on MOMENT. For more information visit: https://www.moment.co/creatorclash/creatorclash-creator-clash2

