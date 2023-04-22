Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia Fight Stream, How To Watch Live Results, Date and Start Time

Three-division world boxing champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis and social media star and top contender “King” Ryan Garcia will square off in the biggest fight of the year live on SHOWTIME Pay-Per-View.

What makes Davis vs. Garcia such a great match up?

Both fighters are undefeated, under 30 years old and in the prime of their careers with exciting fighting styles.

Davis (28-0, 26 KOs), a Baltimore native fights out of the southpaw stance and possesses power in both hands. What makes Davis so dangerous is he not only has power but he can also box and slip punches similar to Mexican superstar Canelo Alvarez.

The 28-year-old Davis already accomplished more in boxing than Garcia could even imagine. Davis held belts at 130, 135 and 140 pound weight classes and has sold out arenas and headlined PPV cards already. This will be Garcia’s first PPV headliner.

Garcia (23-0, 19 KOs) hasn’t even fought for a world title yet but he will already be in the spotlight in what will be his first megafight Pay-Per-View.

The 24-year-old from Victorville, California used to train out of his fathers garage and now he is making millions on the big stage and on the cusp of superstardom.

The California native and social media star will enter the ring as an underdog, but he believes in his punching power and handspeed, and made the bold prediction that he will be the first to stop Gervonta Davis.

Fight Card

Catchweight – Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia

Super Middleweight Championship – David Morrell Jr vs. Yamaguchi Falcao (WBA Title)

Super Middleweight – Gabriel Rosado vs. Bektemir Melikuziev

Middleweight – Elijah Garcia vs. Kevin Salgado

Middleweight – Fiodor Czerkaszyn vs. Elias Espadas

Super Welterweight – Vito Mielnicki Jr vs. Jose Charles

Lightweight – Floyd Schofield vs. Valentin Leon Jr

Heavyweight – Tristan Kalkreuth vs. Jaime Solorio

Middleweight – Lorenzo Simpson vs. Pachino Hill

Super Welterweight – Jalil Hackett vs. Jason Phillips

Bantamweight – Cuttino Oliver vs. Roberto Cantu Pena

How to watch the Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia Fight and Date and Start Time

Fight fans can watch Davis-Garcia live stream online on SHOWTIME Pay-Per-View for $84.99. The broadcast starts at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT on Saturday, April 22, 2023, for more information visit: https://www.sho.com/sports/fights/5904/davis-vs-garcia

