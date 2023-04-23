Gervonta Tank Davis defeats Ryan Garcia with a 7th round body shot knockout

Billed as the biggest fight of the year, Gervonta “Tank” Davis vs. “King” Ryan Garcia, were two young undefeated boxing stars willing to face each other in their primes. The T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas was packed with athletes, movie stars and fight fans.

The pre-fight hype between the two fighters helped sell the Showtime Pay-Per-View event and Garcia who was untested and taking a huge step up in competition when he called out and demanded the fight with three-division world champion Tank Davis lost the fight via body shot KO.

Garcia, 24, who complained about a rehydration clause before the fight, promised to break the jaw of Davis but he couldn’t utilize his left hook against the shorter southpaw during the fight and had no answer for the movement and counter shots of Davis.

Davis, 28, was able to counter Garcia with a left and dropping him in the second round. The knockdown in the second round changed the momentum of the fight because after that Garcia fought tentatively and wasn’t able to pull the trigger for fear of being countered and dropped again.

Davis (29-0, 27 KOs) improves his record and in the post fight interview he proclaimed himself the new Face of Boxing after the sensational body shot KO.

Ryan Garcia (23-1, 19 KOs) suffers his first professional boxing loss but was humble in defeat. For Garcia a move up to 140 pounds would be the most likely since he complained of the catchweight of 136 pounds.

For Davis the future is bright, he is the money man in the lightweight division. Even though Devin Haney is the undisputed champion in the division, Tank Davis is widely regarded as the top dog in the division. A fight with the winner of Haney vs. Vasyl Lomachenko would be another big Pay-Per-View event.

Like this: Like Loading...