Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez vs Cristian Gonzalez Free Live Stream Fight Prelims Video

San Antonio, Texas native Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez will headline a card in his hometown against Cristian Gonzalez for the vacant WBO flyweight title on April 8th, Live on DAZN.

Rodriguez, 23, is a former WBC super flyweight world champion and the southpaw is dropping down in weight to fight for his second division world title.

Trainer Robert Garcia believes Bam will become a big star in the smaller weight divisions and he has seen his fighter grow more and more. At only 23, Bam has become a world champion beating experienced former world champion veterans like Carlos Cuadras and the hard hitting Srisaket Sor Rungvisai.

The Before The Bell Free Prelims features four world class fights featuring up and coming rising stars in the Matchroom Boxing stable.

Top undefeated prospect Marc Castro continues his climb in the division taking on Ricardo Lopez in a lightweight contest set for 8-rounds. Castro is 8 and 0 with 6 knockouts and comes from Fresno, California, he originally campaigned at super featherweight but his body couldn’t make the weight comfortably so he moved up to 135-pounds.

Jesus Martinez faces Jose Lopez in a 4-round super bantamweight scrap, light heavyweights Khalil Coe and James Quiter square off in a 6-round bout, and Israil Madrimov fights Raphael Igbokwe in a 10-round middleweight bout.

DAZN Main Fight Card

Flyweight Championship – Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez vs. Cristian Gonzalez (vacant WBO title)

Super Bantamweight – Murodjon Akhmadaliev vs. Marlon Tapales (WBA and IBF titles)

Featherweight – Raymond Ford vs. Jessie Magdaleno

Super Featherweight – Thomas Mattice vs. Ramiro Cesena

Before the Bell Fight Card

Super Bantamweight – Jesus Martinez vs Jose Lopez

Light Heavyweight – Khalil Coe vs James Quiter

Lightweight – Marc Castro vs Ricardo Lopez

Middleweight – Israil Madrimov vs Raphael Igbokwe

Watch Before The Bell: Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez vs. Cristian Gonzalez Free Prelims Live Stream at 5:15 PM ET / 2:15 PM PT on Saturday, April 8, 2023 on the DAZN and Matchroom Boxing YouTube channels. The main fight card stream begins at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT on DAZN.

Like this: Like Loading...