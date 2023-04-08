Kenshiro Teraji vs Anthony Olascuaga Fight Live Stream, How to Watch, Date and Start Time

Top Rank on ESPN: Kenshiro Teraji vs Anthony Olascuaga takes place on April 8th from the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan and will live stream in the USA on ESPN+.

The five-fight card is headlined by WBC/WBA light flyweight world champion Kenshiro “The Amazing Boy” Teraji and undefeated American challenger Anthony Olascuaga (5-0, 3 KOs).

Teraji was supposed to face WBO champ Jonathan Gonzalez in a unification bout, but Gonzalez fell ill during training camp and was forced to withdraw from the fight. Olascuaga stepped in and this is an opportunity of the life time for the Los Angeles based fighter.

Popular MMA and Kickboxing star Tenshin Nasukawa’s will make his pro boxing debut on the fight card. The former multi-division kickboxing world champion will take on Yuki Yonaha in junior featherweight bout set for 6-rounds of action.

Nasukawa is best known in the boxing world for his exhibition boxing bout against retired boxing star Floyd Mayweather in December of 2018. Nasukawa who was undersized against Mayweather lost the fight by stoppage in the first round. Since the fight was an exhibition it didn’t count on Nasukawa’s record, on Saturday he will look to shine in his first professional boxing match.

Another world title fight will be on the card with Japanese Takuma Inoue and Liborio Solis fighting for the vacant WBA bantamweight world title.

Fight Card

Light Flyweight Championship – Kenshiro Teraji vs. Anthony Olascuaga (WBC and WBA titles)

Junior Featherweight – Tenshin Nasukawa vs. Yuki Yonaha,

Bantamweight Championship -Takuma Inoue vs. Liborio Solis (vacant WBA title)

Featherweight – Kiko Martinez vs. Reiya Abe

Welterweight – Jin Sasaki vs. Keita Obara

How to watch Kenshiro Teraji vs Anthony Olascuaga live online, date and start time

The Top Rank Boxing broadcast begins at 3:00 am ET / 12:00 am PT on Saturday, April 8, 2023, live stream on ESPN+. For more information Saturday’s fight and other upcoming boxing events visit: www.TopRank.com

