Live Stream: Gervonta Tank Davis vs. Ryan Garcia Free Fight Prelims and Countdown Show

The biggest fight of the year is near and right before Gervonta “Tank” Davis and “King” Ryan Garcia step into the ring at the T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas, fight fans can watch a Free live stream prelim undercard and countdown show on YouTube.

The Prelims will feature rising prospect Vito Mielnicki as he continues his growth as a professional boxer and he will take on Jose Charles in a super welterweight fight. Undefeated Golden Boy Promotions boxer Floyd Schofield will look to shine against Valentin Leon Jr. in a lightweight bout. The Countdown show will also breakdown the main event between Tank Davis and Ryan Garcia as well as the undercard bouts on the main SHOWTIME PPV broadcast.

In the main event Tank Davis and Ryan Garcia two of boxing’s hottest young stars are taking a risk and showing they are cut from the old school cloth by putting their unblemished records on the line.

Davis (28-0, 26 KOs) has already accomplished great feats in boxing by winning world titles in three weight classes and selling out Arenas.

Garcia (23-0, 19 KOs) is a huge social media star and even though he has yet to fight for a world title, he already has a fan following in the millions. A win over Davis would make him an even bigger star and it would prove the doubters wrong who claim he is just a pretty boy who was protected from the tough fights.

Main Showtime PPV Fight Card

Catchweight (136 lbs) Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia

Super Middleweight Championship (168 lbs) – David Morrell Jr vs. Yamaguchi Falcao (WBA Title)

Super Middleweight (168 lbs) Gabriel Rosado vs. Bektemir Melikuziev

Middleweight (160 lbs) Elijah Garcia vs. Kevin Salgado

Preliminary Live Stream YouTube Card

Middleweight (160 lbs) – Fiodor Czerkaszyn vs. Elias Espadas

Super Welterweight (154 lbs) – Vito Mielnicki Jr vs. Jose Charles

Lightweight (135 lbs) – Floyd Schofield vs. Valentin Leon Jr

Early Prelims Non-Televised Card

Heavyweight (Over 200 lbs) – Tristan Kalkreuth vs. Jaime Solorio

Middleweight (160 lbs) – Lorenzo Simpson vs. Pachino Hill

Super Welterweight (154 lbs) – Jalil Hackett vs. Jason Phillips

Bantamweight (118 lbs) Cuttino Oliver vs. Roberto Cantu Pena

The Free Live Stream Gervonta “Tank” Davis vs. “King” Ryan Garcia Fight Prelims and SHOWTIME PPV COUNTDOWN SHOW starts at 6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT on Saturday, April 22, 2023 on Showtime Sports YouTube Channel.

