Live Stream: Gervonta Tank Davis vs. Ryan Garcia Post-Fight Press Conference Video

Gervonta “Tank” Davis and “King” Ryan Garcia will square off at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night and after the fight the combatants from the undercard and main event will speak at the post-fight press conference.

Fight fans can watch the post-fight presser after the Davis vs. Garcia SHOWTIME Pay-Per-View on the Premier Boxing Champions YouTube Live Stream.

Tank Davis predicted a knockout of Garcia in the 7th round and Garcia predicted he would break Tank and be the first to stop him. Who will deliver on their promise and be able to boast about it at the post fight presser?

Depending on the severity of outcome fighters usually attend the post fight press conference whether they win or lose. Sometimes fighters have to go to the hospital to get stitched up or checked up so they skip out or they flat out felt they were robbed and rather not attend.

Whatever happens on Saturday night, Davis and Garcia’s character will show post fight if they are sore losers or gracious winners.

Cuban undefeated WBA super middleweight champion David Morrell Jr. and Brazilian Yamaguchi Falcao are the co-main event and fans will be curious to hear what they have to say post-fight as well since they made bold predictions at the final fight week presser.

Fight Card

Catchweight – Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia

Super Middleweight Championship – David Morrell Jr vs. Yamaguchi Falcao (WBA Title)

Super Middleweight – Gabriel Rosado vs. Bektemir Melikuziev

Middleweight – Elijah Garcia vs. Kevin Salgado

Watch the Davis vs. Garcia Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream at 10:30 PM PT on Saturday, April 22, 2023 on Premier Boxing Champions YouTube Channel.

Like this: Like Loading...