Robeisy Ramirez vs. Isaac Dogboe Fight Live Stream, How to Watch, Date and Start Time

Top Rank Boxing on ESPN: Robeisy Ramirez vs. Isaac Dogboe takes place at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa in Tulsa, Oklahoma on April 1st.

The main event features Cuban Robeisy “El Tren” Ramirez (11-1, 7 KOs) taking on Ghanaian former world champion Isaac “Royal Storm” Dogboe (24-2, 16 KOs) in a battle for the vacant WBO featherweight world championship.

Ramirez is decorated Amateur boxer and two-time gold medal Olympian out of Cuba and he is ready to capture the WBO world title on Saturday night and nobody will stop him, his mind is focused on being the champion.

At the age of 29, Ramirez feels he is in his prime and ready for all the champions, he will have the opportunity to become a champion and will be in against a hard hitting former super bantamweight titlist.

Dogboe, 28, comes from Ghana and loves to fight like a warrior, he will test the Cuban standout and aim to recapture championship gold. Dogboe believes his power and style will be enough to defeat Ramirez in what could be a fight of the year candidate.

Can the two-time Gold medalist become a champion for the first time or will the former champion prevent him from achieving his dream, watch the outcome live on Saturday night.

The fight card is promoted by Top Rank and broadcast live by ESPN.

Fight Card

Featherweight Championship – Robeisy Ramirez vs. Isaac Dogboe (vacant WBO title)

Featherweight – Joet Gonzalez vs. Jose Enrique Durantes Vivas

Junior Middleweight – Jahi Tucker vs. Nikoloz Sekhniashvili

Heavyweight – Jeremiah Milton vs. Fabio Maldonado

Welterweight – Tiger Johnson vs. Alfonso Olvera

Light Heavyweight – Dante Benjamin Jr vs. Jasper McCargo

Lightweight – Emiliano Vargas vs. Edgar Uvalle

Lightweight – Abdullah Mason vs. Erick Garcia Benitez

Junior Welterweight – Rohan Polanco vs. Ricardo Quiroz

Robeisy Ramirez vs. Isaac Dogboe Live Stream will air exclusively on ESPN+ on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT, for more information visit: ESPNPlus.com/TopRank

