Shakur Stevenson vs. Shuichiro Yoshino Fight Stream, Watch Live on Top Rank Boxing

Undefeated Shakur Stevenson returns home to the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey to take on fellow undefeated fighter Shuichiro Yoshino of Japan, Live on Top Rank Boxing on ESPN, April 8th.

New Jersey native Shakur Stevenson (19-0, 9 KOs) already captured titles in two divisions and is moving up to lightweight to get his third world title. Stevenson won the silver medal at the 2016 Olympics and since turning pro with Top Rank he has been on a steady pace of greatness winning beats at featherweight and super featherweight against top tier competition.

Tonight standing in his path is Japanese contender Shuichiro Yoshino (16-0, 12 KOs) and he must take the journeyman serious or his plans could be upset by the underdog.

Shuichiro Yoshino has fought all of his professional boxing matches in Japan, and is coming off a sensation knockout of Masayoshi Nakatani. This will be his US debut and he is going to headline a big card on network TV, but he isn’t intimidated by the bright lights of fighting in his opponents hometown because he truly believes he will be victorious on Saturday night.

In the co-main event undefeated American heavyweight knockout artist Jared “Big Baby” Anderson (13-0, 13 KOs) will take on undefeated Brazilian heavyweight George Arias (18-0, 7 KOs).

The opening fight of the broadcast features unbeaten U.S. Olympic silver medalist Keyshawn Davis (7-0, 5 KOs) taking on 2012 Swedish Olympian Anthony Yigit (26-2-1, 10 KOs) in a lightweight contest set for 10 rounds.

Fight Card

Lightweight – Shakur Stevenson vs. Shuichiro Yoshino

Heavyweight – Jared Anderson vs. George Arias

Lightweight – Keyshawn Davis vs. Anthony Yigit

Heavyweight – Damian Knyba vs. Curtis Harper

Middleweight – Troy Isley vs. Roy Barringer

Featherweight – Bruce Carrington vs. Brandon Chambers

Junior Welterweight – Kelvin Davis vs. Nelson Morales

Welterweight – Antoine Cobb vs. Jaylan Phillips

Top Rank Boxing on ESPN Presents: Shakur Stevenson vs. Shuichiro Yoshino; Jared Anderson vs. George Arias; Keyshawn Davis vs. Anthony Yigit, Live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT. For more information visit: ESPNPlus.com/TopRank

