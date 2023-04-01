Watch Anthony Joshua vs. Jermaine Franklin Heavyweight Boxing Live Stream on April 1

Former two-time unified heavyweight champion of the world Anthony Joshua will take on hungry American challenger Jermaine Franklin in the main event of a stacked Matchroom Boxing fight card on April Fools Day live from the O2 Arena in London, England.

Anthony Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) is arguably the biggest name in British boxing at the moment, and the charismatic and muscular former heavyweight champion must regain his desire to reclaim the throne.

Making changes to his camp by getting rid of American trainer Robert Garcia in favor of another American trainer Derrick James could be what he needed to get him back in the mix.

Joshua lost back to back fights against Oleksandr Uysk who was a former cruiserweight champion moving up in weight. Joshua lost his titles to the much smaller Usyk and is focused on fighting slicker smaller boxers which is something he wasn’t used to.

On Saturday night he will take on another smaller heavyweight in Jermaine Franklin to see if he is able to adjust with new trainer Derrick James.

Jermaine Franklin (21-1, 14 KOs) is best known for giving Dillian Whyte a hard fight. When he fought Whyte he was the underdog heading in but put up a good account of himself with many observers believing he was robbed of the victory.

Tonight Franklin has another chance to shock the world and pull off an upset against one of UK’s most beloved stars.

Fight Card

Heavyweight – Anthony Joshua vs. Jermaine Franklin

Heavyweight – Fabio Wardley vs. Michael Polite Coffie

Flyweight – Galal Yafai vs. Moises Calleros

Lightweight – Campbell Hatton vs. Louis Fielding

Middleweight – Austin Williams vs. River Wilson-Bent

Light Heavyweight – John Hedges vs. Daniel Bocianski

Super Lightweight – Ziyad Almaayouf vs. Georgi Velichkov

Super Featherweight – Jordan Flynn vs. Kane Baker

Cruiserweight – Juergen Uldedaj vs. Benoit Huber

Heavyweight – Peter Kadiru vs. Alen Lauriolle

Watch Anthony Joshua vs. Jermaine Franklin on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at 2 pm ET / 11 am PT, Live Stream on DAZN.

