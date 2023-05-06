Canelo Alvarez vs John Ryder FREE Fight Live Stream Countdown Show Video

Canelo Alvarez vs John Ryder takes place on Saturday, May 6 at Akron Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico and before the DAZN main card fight fans can watch a FREE live stream preliminary countdown show on YouTube.

Cinco de Mayo weekend is a popular boxing weekend it also is the time when the Kentucky Derby horse race takes place. The Mexican holiday weekend is also one of Canelo Alvarez favorite fight dates he has held many boxing events on the holiday.

What better way for the Mexican superstar to return to his home and put on a fight in front of his adoring countrymen so they can see him live and in person. Canelo will take on John Ryder from the UK and wants to put on a show and deliver a spectacular KO that will give the fans something to remember.

Canelo will defend his IBF/WBA/WBC/WBO undisputed super middleweight championship and Ryder who is a huge underdog will try to pull off the upset which is almost impossible in the eyes of the boxing fans because they don’t believe he could win a decision over Canelo and doubt he can knockout the champ. If Ryder wins it will be one of the biggest upsets of all time and he would become a undisputed champion at 168 pounds.

The fight card will also be filled with Mexican fighters and Matchroom boxing boxers so tune in early to catch the fights live.

Fight Card

Super Middleweight Championship – Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs. John Ryder (IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO Titles)

Flyweight Championship – Julio Cesar Martinez vs. Ronal Batista (WBC Title)

Light Heavyweight – Oleksandr Gvozdyk vs. Ricards Bolotniks

Super Lightweight – Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela vs. Steve Spark

Featherweight – Nathan Rodriguez vs. Alexander Mejia

Lightweight – Bek Nurmaganbet vs. Argenis Espana

Super Middleweight – Lawrence King vs. Elio German Rafael

Middleweight – Abilkhan Amankul vs. Fabian Rios Frausto

Super Featherweight – Johansen Alvarez Suarez vs. Johan Rodriguez Arreguin

Super Welterweight – Carlos Rojo Vazquez vs. Fabian Trejo Rivera

Watch the Canelo Alvarez vs John Ryder FREE Live Stream Countdown Show on YouTube at 6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

