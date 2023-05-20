Devin Haney vs. Vasiliy Lomachenko Fight Stream, How To Watch Live Online, Date and Time

Live from Las Vegas, the undisputed lightweight championship is on the line when undefeated champion Devin “The Dream” Haney puts his titles on the line against three-division world champion Vasiliy Lomachenko on Saturday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Devin Haney (29-0, 15 KOs) is the man in the lightweight division after dethroning the unified world champion George Kambosos in Australia and beating him decisively in the rematch, he is ready to take on the form light weight king in Vasiliy Lomachenko.

Vasiliy Lomachenko (17-2, 11 KOs) is a two-time Olympic Gold Medalist and a champion in the featherweight, super featherweight and lightweight divisions. On Saturday night, he will aim to become an undisputed champion and show the boxing world that at age 35 he isn’t past his prime when he challenges the much younger 24-year-old Haney.

Lomachenko lost this belts when he took on Teofimo Lopez in 2020 and lost by decision. Since the loss to Lopez, he has been on a three-fight win streak. The crafty style of Lomachenko must be on display in order to beat the younger champion.

Also on the card is the much anticipated rematch between former two-division world champion Oscar Valdez and Adam Lopez.

Fight Card

Lightweight Championship – Devin Haney vs. Vasiliy Lomachenko (Undisputed WBA/WBC/WBO/IBF Titles)

Super Featherweight – Oscar Valdez vs. Adam Lopez

Lightweight – Raymond Muratalla vs. Jeremiah Nakathila

Junior Bantamweight Championship – Andrew Moloney vs. Junto Nakatani (Vacant WBO Title)

Middleweight – Nico Ali Walsh vs. Danny Rosenberger

Lightweight – Emiliano Vargas vs. Rafael Jasso

Lightweight – Abdullah Mason vs. Desmond Lyons

Junior Featherweight – Floyd “Cash Flow” Diaz vs. Luis Fernando Saavedra

Middleweight – Amari Jones vs. Pachino Hill

How to watch Devin Haney vs. Vasiliy Lomachenko Live Stream online, Date and Start Time

Haney-Loma takes place on Satuday, May 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View Live Stream. For more information visit: ESPNPlus.com/TopRank

