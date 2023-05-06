How to Watch Canelo Alvarez vs. John Ryder Fight Live Stream Online, Start Time

Mexican superstar Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and John Ryder are ready to go head to head in Mexico on Cinco de Mayo weekend, and their upcoming fight promises to be a memorable one. If you’re a fan of boxing, you won’t want to miss this highly anticipated event live on DAZN Pay-Per-View.

Canelo is the biggest star in boxing and is currently the undisputed super middleweight champion holding the IBF, WBA, WBC, and WBO belts, he will eagerly defend his titles in front of his countrymen in Mexico. This homecoming event is one that has Canelo extra motivated to make sure he gives the fans a real show they won’t forget.

The last time Canelo fought in his home country was in 2011 when he knocked out Kermit Cintron at the Plaza de Toros, Mexico City, Mexico. He has fought the majority of his major fights and Pay-Per-Views in the United States and he made sure before his career is over he would fight in Mexico again.

Unlike most fighters who return home, they usually fight in a farewell fight when they are already past their prime and no longer at the top, but Canelo is defending his undisputed championship and is still at the peak of his abilities so this is a major moment for Mexican boxing.

The only thing that can spoil this homecoming event is if British challenger John Ryder pulls off the upset on Saturday night. The British southpaw is best known for his split decision victory over former American champion Daniel Jacobs, but he will be in against a different monster when he takes on Canelo.

Fight Card

Super Middleweight Championship – Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs. John Ryder (IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO Titles)

Flyweight Championship – Julio Cesar Martinez vs. Ronal Batista (WBC Title)

Light Heavyweight – Oleksandr Gvozdyk vs. Ricards Bolotniks

Super Lightweight – Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela vs. Steve Spark

Featherweight – Nathan Rodriguez vs. Alexander Mejia

Lightweight – Bek Nurmaganbet vs. Argenis Espana

Super Middleweight – Lawrence King vs. Elio German Rafael

Middleweight – Abilkhan Amankul vs. Fabian Rios Frausto

Super Featherweight – Johansen Alvarez Suarez vs. Johan Rodriguez Arreguin

Super Welterweight – Carlos Rojo Vazquez vs. Fabian Trejo Rivera

How to Watch Canelo vs. Ryder Live Online, and Start Time

The fight takes place on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT and will be Live Streamed on DAZN PPV. For more information on the fight and other boxing events visit: https://www.matchroomboxing.com/events/canelo-vs-ryder/

