How to Watch Jason Moloney vs. Vincent Astrolabio Fight Live Stream Online

Australian contender Jason Moloney and Filipino contender Vincent Astrolabio will face off for the vacant WBO bantamweight title on Saturday night on the Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Steven Butler WBO middleweight championship Top Rank on ESPN broadcast. The event takes place at the Stockton Arena in Stockton, California.

Jason Moloney (25-2, 19 KOs) is a popular Australia boxer and Twin to former world champion Andrew Moloney. This fight is very important to Moloney because he has a chance to become a world title holder at age 32, and this will be his first title after two failed attempts.

The Aussie boxer will face off against a very durable and rugged Filipino contender in Vincent Astrolabio (18-3, 13 KOs). Like Moloney if Astrolabio wins tonight he will become a world champion for the first time.

The vacant WBO bantamweight title is on the line and both fighters are eager to take the belt home, this will be a big opportunity for both guys as they will be the lead in fight to the middleweight championship main event between Janibek Alimkhanuly and Steven Butler.

Top Rank on ESPN Fight Card

Middleweight Championship – Janibek Alimkhanuly (Champ) vs. Steven Butler (WBO Title)

Bantamweight Championship – Jason Moloney vs. Vincent Astrolabio (Vacant WBO Title)

Lightweight – Gabriel Flores Jr vs. Derrick Murray

Super Featherweight – Robson Conceicao vs. Nicolas Polanco

Middleweight – Javier Martinez vs. Joeshon James

Welterweight – Brian Norman Jr vs. Jesus Antonio Perez Campos

Super Featherweight – Haven Brady Jr vs. D’Angelo Fuentes

Featherweight – Amado Vargas vs. Bernardo Manzano

Featherweight – Ruben Villa vs. Maickol Lopez Villagrana

How to watch Jason Moloney vs. Vincent Astrolabio Live Online

Watch Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Steven Butler, Jason Moloney vs. Vincent Astrolabio on ESPN and Live Streamed online on ESPN+ on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT. For more information visit: www.toprank.com

