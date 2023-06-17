Tim Tszyu vs Carlos Ocampo Fight Live Stream, How To Watch, Start Time

The Premier Boxing Champions heads to Australia for Tim Tszyu vs Carlos Ocampo live on June 17 at the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre in Broadbeach, QLD, Australia.

Undefeated Australian boxing star Tim Tszyu (22-0, 16 KOs) is ready to land a world title shot in the 154-pound light middleweight division, but first he must get by a tough Mexican opponent in Carlos Ocampo (34-2, 22 KOs).

Before his bout with Ocampo, Tszyu was originally scheduled to fight American undisputed light middleweight champion Jermell Charlo, but the fight fell through so Tszyu opted to face Ocampo to stay busy.

The fight with Ocampo could have been canceled due to a dog bite Tszyu suffered a few weeks out before the fight. Luckily he was able to avoid serious injury and recovered from the bite and is ready to go.

The co-main event of the evening is a special bout between two undefeated super bantamweight contenders Ra’eese Aleem (20-0, 12 KOs) of the USA and Sam Goodman (14-0, 7 KOs) of Australia.

Aleem is confident he will outbox Goodman and doesn’t feel the Australia fighter is much of a threat to him, he is looking to bigger fights including a super championship showdown with the winner of Naoya Inoue vs Stephen Fulton. Goodman will have the hometown support and will have to show his skills against a very crafty American foe.

Fight Card

Light Middleweight – Tim Tszyu vs. Carlos Ocampo

Super Bantamweight – Ra’eese Aleem vs. Sam Goodman

Super Lightweight – Justin Frost vs. Hassan Hamdan

Catchweight – Rocky Ogden vs. Mark Schleibs

Super Bantamweight – Vegas Larfield vs. Jhunrille Castino

Heavyweight – Hasely Hepi vs. Troy Pilcher

Heavyweight – Liam Talivaa vs. Isaac Liki

How To Watch Tim Tszyu vs Carlos Ocampo Fight Live Stream Online, Date and Start Time

The fight will take place on Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 11:30 pm ET / 8:30 pm PT on SHOWTIME in the USA. For more information on how to watch visit: https://www.sho.com/sports/fights/6104/tszyu-vs-ocampo

