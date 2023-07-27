Errol Spence vs. Terence Crawford Final Live Stream Press Conference Video

Fight week is here and the biggest welterweight showdown is about to take place between undefeated champions Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr. and Terence “Bud” Crawford on July 29th in Las Vegas.

They will meet once again at the Final Fight Week Press Conference before Friday’s Weigh-In and fans can watch the Live Stream on YouTube to see the demeanor and listen to the comments of each fighter and their team before they head into the ring on Saturday night.

Spence fights out of Texas and holds the WBA, WBC, and IBF world titles at 147-pounds, he is shy of one more belt to claim undisputed status and that title is held by Terence Crawford.

Crawford holds the WBO belt and he is ready to capture all of them to become a two time undisputed champion in two different weight classes.

This is a real pick-em fight with fans, it’s hard to tell who is the favorite in this bout. Spence has the size and thicker resume at 147 pounds, while Crawford is a multi-division champion who claimed titles at 135, 140, and 147 pounds.

Spence is a southpaw with a traditional textbook boxing style, whereas Crawford is a switch hitter who can fight out of the orthodox or southpaw stance which makes him a difficult opponent to prepare for.

This battle of undefeated American champions at welterweight hasn’t happen since Sugar Ray Leonard and Tommy Hearns fought in 1981. The special event is a can’t miss moment for boxing fans that will be broadcast on SHOWTIME Pay-Per-View.

Spence vs. Crawford takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, on Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT on SHOWTIME PPV.

Watch the Errol Spence vs. Terence Crawford FINAL PRESS CONFERENCE Live Stream on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT on the Premier Boxing Champions YouTube Channel.

