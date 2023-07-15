GOLDEN BOY FIGHT NIGHT: Alan Picasso vs. Sabelo Ngebinyana Free Fight Live Stream Video

Golden Boy Fight Night: Mexico Edition returns on Saturday, July 15 with Alan Picasso vs. Sabelo Ngebinyana as the headliner. The event will be Live Streamed for FREE on YouTube and also shown on DAZN subscription based streaming service.

Undefeated Mexican contender Alan “Rey David” Picasso (24-0-1, 13 KOs) is ranked number 3 by the WBC in the super bantamweight division and he will go up against Sabelo Ngebinyana (15-6-1, 11 KOs) of Cape Town, South Africa in a 10-round WBC super bantamweight title eliminator bout.

The co-feature bout of the evening pits hard-hitting undefeated Rafael Espinoza (20-0, 17 KOs) of Monterrey, Mexico against Ally Mwerangi (12-6, 8 KOs) of Morogoro, Tanzania in a 10-round featherweight clash.

Espinoza is a fast rising star in the featherweight division and is on the verge of title contention, he is ready to put on a show in front of his countrymen as he continues his journey.

The event is promoted by Golden Boy promotions, in association with Zanfer Boxing and will be televised in Mexico on Azteca TV.

Golden Boy Fight Night Card

Super Bantamweight – Alan Picasso vs. Sabelo Ngebinyana

Featherweight – Rafael Espinoza vs. Ally Mwerangi

Super Middleweight – Aaron Silva vs. Hassam Valenzuela

Super Bantamweight – Gregory Morales vs. Rodolfo Hernandez Montoya

Super Lightweight – Johnny Canas vs. Hugo Sotelo Vega

Watch GOLDEN BOY FIGHT NIGHT: Alan Picasso vs. Sabelo Ngebinyana Live Stream on Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT on the Golden Boy Boxing YouTube Channel.

