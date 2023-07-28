LIVE Stream: Errol Spence Jr vs. Terence Crawford Fight Weigh-In Video and Results

Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr. will put his WBC, WBA and IBF world welterweight titles on the line against WBO champion Terence “Bud” Crawford for the undisputed crown in the division.

The fight takes place on Saturday night in Las Vegas, but first the champions and the undercard fighters must make their contractual weights on Friday and the Live Stream for the weigh-in will air on YouTube.

The highly anticipated showdown will broadcast on SHOWTIME Pay-Per-View and takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, and brought to you by Premier Boxing Champions.

Spence and Crawford are both undefeated American champions and this will be a bout for the ages, they will make history as the first 4 belt undisputed champion at 147 pounds. Spence has fought his entire career at the limit but Crawford has won belts at 135, 140 and 147, he was also the undisputed champion at junior welterweight before moving up to capture the WBO welterweight title against Australian champ Jeff Horn.

Spence and Crawford are evenly matched and the winner will also crown who the pound for pound king is in boxing that is how meaningful this bout is in boxing history.

The co-main event will feature fast rising lightweight contender Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz and unbeaten contender Giovanni Cabrera. Cruz is promoted by former 8-Division world boxing champion Manny “PacMan” Pacquiao and is best known for his rugged close fight against Gervonta “Tank” Davis. Cabrera was also a sparring partner of Pacquiao and trains at the Wild Card boxing gym under Freddie Roach.

Also the legendary Filipino American multiple division champion Nontio Donaire sees action against Mexican Alexandro Santiago for the vacant WBC bantamweight belt.

The Errol Spence Jr vs. Terence Crawford Fight Weigh-In Live Stream on Friday, July 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT on Premier Boxing Champions YouTube.

Watch Spence vs. Crawford on SHOWTIME PPV, Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT.

