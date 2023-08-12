Anthony Joshua vs. Robert Helenius Free Live Stream Fight Prelims Before The Bell

British heavyweight boxing superstar and former unified champion Anthony Joshua returns to the ring on Saturday night against late replacement Robert Helenius, live from the The O2 Arena in London, England.

Boxing fans can watch the Before The Bell: Joshua vs. Helenius free fight live stream three-fight prelim undercard on YouTube prior to the main card on DAZN.

Former two-time unified WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua (25-3, 22 KOs) was originally scheduled to fight Dillian Whyte in a rematch but he failed VADA pre-fight drug testing for performance enhancing drugs a few days before the fight and was removed from the card. Instead of canceling the entire event, Joshua opted for a late replacement and now he goes up against the hard hitting Finnish heavyweight contender Robert Helenius (32-4, 21 KOs).

Joshua continuing to fight and keeping the event up helps the undercard fighters get paid, this type of generosity also got Joshua beat for the first time in his career when he opted to fight late replacement Andy Ruiz instead of canceling the event when Big Baby Jarrell Miller failed drug tests before their fight. Joshua would end up losing by stoppage to Ruiz and it was one of the biggest upsets in the division.

Helenius last fought former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder and was knocked out cold by the American knockout artist. He hopes Joshua is overlooking him so he could surprise him on fight night and pull off the win to continue his journey back to title contention.

Main Card

Heavyweight – Anthony Joshua vs. Robert Helenius

Heavyweight – Derek Chisora vs. Gerald Washington

Heavyweight – Filip Hrgovic vs. Demsey McKean

Heavyweight – Johnny Fisher vs. Harry Armstrong

Super Lightweight – Campbell Hatton vs. Tom Ansell

Before The Bell Prelims

Middleweight – George Liddard vs. Bas Oosterweghel

Featherweight – Brandon Scott vs. Louis Norman

Women’s Super Flyweight – Maisey Rose Courtney vs. Gemma Ruegg

Watch Before The Bell: Joshua vs Helenius Live Stream fight card on Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 12:15 PM ET / 9:15 AM PT on Matchroom boxing’s YouTube Channel.

