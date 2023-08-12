Premier Boxing Champions heads to the The Theater at MGM National Harbor Hotel & Casino in Maryland for an action packed night of fights, headlined by former world champion Emmanuel Rodriguez and top contender Melvin Lopez for the vacant IBF bantamweight title.

In the co-main event undefeated 140-pound contender Gary Antuanne Russell takes on Kent Cruz and rising star Travon Marshall fights Gabriel Maestre in a welterweight opening bout.

Rodriguez is a 31-year-old former IBF champion from Puerto Rico and he is ready to return to the ring for another shot at the IBF title.

Lopez has yet to capture a belt and this is a massive opportunity for him to become a world champion and do so against a former champion.

Before the main broadcast on SHOWTIME, boxing fans can tune into a FREE live stream preliminary card on YouTube featuring three fights.

Former welterweight world title challenger Jose Benavidez Jr. will see action on the card and he takes on Sladan Janjanin in a 10-round middleweight bout. Bantamweight’s Damien Vazquez and Jeronil Borres will scrap in a 8-round bout, and also on the prelims is Michael Angeletti vs. Jonathan Lopez Marcano in an 8-round bantamweight bout.

Main Card (Showtime)

Bantamweight Championship – Emmanuel Rodriguez vs. Melvin Lopez (Vacant IBF title)

Light Welterweight – Gary Antuanne Russell vs. Kent Cruz

Welterweight – Travon Marshall vs. Gabriel Maestre

Free Prelim Fight Card

Bantamweight – Michael Angeletti vs. Jonathan Lopez Marcano

Middleweight – Jose Benavidez Jr vs. Sladan Janjanin

Bantamweight – Damien Vazquez vs. Jeronil Borres

Watch Emmanuel Rodriguez vs. Melvin Lopez Free Live Stream Fight Prelims on Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET / 3:30 PM PT on SHOWTIME Sports YouTube Channel. The main card starts on Showtime at 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT.

