Jared Anderson vs. Andriy Rudenko Live Stream Info, How To Watch The Fight

Fast rising undefeated American heavyweight star, Jared “The Real Big Baby” Anderson, will take on Ukrainian contender Andriy Rudenko in a 10-round heavyweight main event on the Top Rank Boxing on ESPN fight card on August 26.

Anderson (15-0, 14 KOs) is only 23-years-old and already making waves in the boxing world ever since he turned pro in 2019.

The Toledo, Ohio native was one of undefeated WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury’s main sparring partners and held his own against the giant ring general.

Tonight Anderson will take on 39-year-old veteran boxer Andriy Rudenko (35-6, 21 KOs) in what could be his toughest test since his most recent outing against former world champion Charles Martin.

Rudenko, believes his experience will be his key to hand the young boxing star his first loss, and after watching Anderson’s last fight with Martin he believes he can capitalize on the holes in his game.

This is a huge opportunity for Rudenko because nearly the age of 40 he is considered past his prime and beating a highly touted prospect like Anderson would help revive his career in hopes of climbing the ranks to a world title shot.

In the co-main event Nigerian Efe Ajagba (17-1, 13 KOs) will fight undefeated Zhan Kossobutskiy (19-0, 18 KOs) of Kazakhstan in a 10-round heavyweight bout.

Fight Card

Heavyweight – Jared Anderson vs. Andriy Rudenko

Heavyweight – Efe Ajagba vs. Zhan Kossobutskiy

Featherweight – Bruce Carrington vs. Angel Antonio Contreras

Heavyweight – Jeremiah Milton vs. Craig Lewis

Middleweight – Nico Ali Walsh vs. Sona Akale

Lightweight – Abdullah Mason vs. Cesar Villarraga

Welterweight – Ablaikhan Zhussupov vs. Wiston Campos

Light Welterweight – Charly Suarez vs. Yohan Vasquez

Heavyweight – Bakhodir Jalolov vs. Onoriode Ehwarieme

How to Watch the Fight

The Top Rank Boxing on ESPN Anderson vs. Rudenko takes place on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 10:30 p.m. ET/ 7:30 p.m. PT, and will be televised on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and live streamed online on ESPN+ from Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Tulsa, Oklahoma. For more information visit: TopRank.com.

