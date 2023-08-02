VIDEO: Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Final Fight Week Press Conference Live Stream

The big Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz boxing event takes place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, August 5 and will be shown on DAZN Pay-Per-View.

The Final Fight week press conference will air via Live Stream on YouTube and takes place on Thursday. The fighters and their camps will share their last thoughts and answers questions before they face off in the ring on Saturday.

The big star of the night is 26-year-old Jake Paul (6-1, 4 KOs) who is coming off his first career defeat a close fought split decision loss to Tommy Fury. Paul told media he wasn’t right leading up the fight and it showed on the fight because he had no energy and was timid. He wants to prove the boxing world that the Fury fight was just an off night by beating MMA legend and UFC star Nate Diaz in a 10-round boxing event.

Nate Diaz is one of the biggest stars in the world of mixed martial arts and the UFC veteran is ready to make his pro boxing debut on Saturday night and he believes his pressure fighting will prevail against Paul.

In the co-main event, the undisputed women’s featherweight champion Amanda Serrano (44-2-1, 30 KOs) puts it all on the line in a rematch against former foe Heather “The Heat” Hardy (24-2, 4 KOs, 1 NC). The pair first met in September 2019, Hardy was the WBO champion and Serrano beat her by unanimous decision to take the title.

Full Fight Card

Cruiserweight – Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz

Women’s Featherweight Championship – Amanda Serrano vs. Heather Hardy (WBC/WBC/WBO/IBF Titles)

Lightweight – Ashton Sylve vs. William Silva

Super Middleweight – Chris Avila vs. Jeremy Stephens

Women’s Super Middleweight – Shadasia Green vs. Olivia Curry

Welterweight – Alan Sanchez vs. Angel Beltran Villa

Super Middleweight – Kevin Newman vs. Quilisto Madera

Super Welterweight – Jose Aguayo vs. Noel Cavazos

Super Lightweight – Luciano Ramos vs. Cee Jay Hamilton

Watch Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Final Fight Week Press Conference Live Stream on Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 PT on DAZN Boxing YouTube Channel (Video Below).

Like this: Like Loading...