Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo Live Stream Final Fight Week Press Conference Video

The big undisputed super middleweight championship bout between Mexican boxing star Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and American challenger Jermell Charlo is right around the corner on Saturday night in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Before the combatants face off in the ring, they will have one last time to address the media at the final pre-fight press conference on Wednesday, the event will be live streamed for Free on Premier Boxing Champions and Showtime YouTube channels.
Canelo, 33, is widely considered the biggest star in boxing. Since the retirement of Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Manny Pacquiao, Canelo took over the mantle of cash cow.
Charlo, 33, is the undisputed light middleweight champion of the world and he goes up two weight divisions to 168-pounds to challenge Canelo for the undisputed super middleweight championship of the world.
Some boxing pundits will think this is a cherry pick by Canelo on paper but Charlo believes he will be the bigger man come fight night with his height and reach advantages.
This will be the first fight under the Premier Boxing Champions banner for Canelo and he is looking to silence the doubters to say he has lost and step and is slowing down. Charlo is looking to upset the Mexican boxing star and make history as a two-division undisputed champion.
Watch the Canelo vs. Charlo Final Fight Week Press Conference Live Stream on YouTube at 4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT on Wednesday, September 27, 2023.
Full Fight Card
Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo
Jesus Alejandro Ramos vs. Erickson Lubin
Yordenis Ugas vs. Mario Barrios
Elijah Garcia vs. Jose Armando Resendiz
Frank Sanchez vs. Scott Alexander
Oleksandr Gvozdyk vs. Isaac Rodrigues
Terrell Gausha vs. KeAndrae Leatherwood
Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela vs. Yeis Solano
Curmel Moton vs. Ezequiel Flores
Justin Viloria vs. Angel Barrera
Bek Nurmaganbet vs. Abimbola Osundairo
Abilkhan Amankul vs. Joeshon James
Watch Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo live on Showtime Pay-Per-View on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT with the preliminary undercard live stream on YouTube starting at 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT