Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo Live Stream Final Fight Week Press Conference Video

The big undisputed super middleweight championship bout between Mexican boxing star Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and American challenger Jermell Charlo is right around the corner on Saturday night in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Before the combatants face off in the ring, they will have one last time to address the media at the final pre-fight press conference on Wednesday, the event will be live streamed for Free on Premier Boxing Champions and Showtime YouTube channels.

Canelo, 33, is widely considered the biggest star in boxing. Since the retirement of Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Manny Pacquiao, Canelo took over the mantle of cash cow.

Charlo, 33, is the undisputed light middleweight champion of the world and he goes up two weight divisions to 168-pounds to challenge Canelo for the undisputed super middleweight championship of the world.

Some boxing pundits will think this is a cherry pick by Canelo on paper but Charlo believes he will be the bigger man come fight night with his height and reach advantages.

This will be the first fight under the Premier Boxing Champions banner for Canelo and he is looking to silence the doubters to say he has lost and step and is slowing down. Charlo is looking to upset the Mexican boxing star and make history as a two-division undisputed champion.

Watch the Canelo vs. Charlo Final Fight Week Press Conference Live Stream on YouTube at 4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT on Wednesday, September 27, 2023.

Full Fight Card

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo

Jesus Alejandro Ramos vs. Erickson Lubin

Yordenis Ugas vs. Mario Barrios

Elijah Garcia vs. Jose Armando Resendiz

Frank Sanchez vs. Scott Alexander

Oleksandr Gvozdyk vs. Isaac Rodrigues

Terrell Gausha vs. KeAndrae Leatherwood

Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela vs. Yeis Solano

Curmel Moton vs. Ezequiel Flores

Justin Viloria vs. Angel Barrera

Bek Nurmaganbet vs. Abimbola Osundairo

Abilkhan Amankul vs. Joeshon James

Watch Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo live on Showtime Pay-Per-View on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT with the preliminary undercard live stream on YouTube starting at 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT

Like this: Like Loading...