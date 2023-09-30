Jai Opetaia vs Jordan Thompson Fight Live Stream Free Prelims Video

Jai Opetaia vs. Jordan Thompson is the main event for the Matchroom Boxing card at the OVO Arena Wembley in London, England on September 30th.

The Before The Bell Free Prelims undercard live stream will air on YouTube before the main broadcast on DAZN.

Undefeated 22-year-old Jai Opetaia (22-0, 17 KOs) of Sydney, Australia heads to England to defend his title for the fist time since winning it against Mairis Breidis last year.

Unbeaten 30-year-old British challenger Jordan Thompson (15-0, 12 KOs) will fight in his first world title bout and he is anxious to prove he belongs as one of the top guys in the division by winning a world title on Saturday night.

Opetaia will be the favorite but Thompson doesn’t care about the odds because being an underdog is extra motivation to prove those who doubt him wrong.

In the co-feature undefeated Women’s IBF super bantamweight champion Ellie Scotney will put her belt on the line against a hungry Laura Soledad Griffa of Argentina.

Fight Card

Cruiserweight Championship – Jai Opetaia vs. Jordan Thompson (IBF Title)

Women’s Super Bantamweight Championship – Ellie Scotney vs. Laura Soledad Griffa (IBF title)

Cruiserweight – Cheavon Clarke vs. Vasil Ducar

Women’s Lighteight – Rhiannon Dixon vs. Katharina Thanderz

Women’s Super Flyweight – Shannon Ryan vs. Xenia Jorneac

Middleweight – George Liddard vs. Peter Kramer

Women’s Flyweight – Maisey Rose Courtney vs. Martina Bernile

Middleweight – Jimmy Sains vs. Bartlomiej Stryczek

Lightweight – Ibraheem Sulaimaan vs. Joshua Ocampo

Watch Jai Opetaia vs Jordan Thompson Before The Bell Free Live Stream Prelims show on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 11:45 AM ET / 8:45 AM PT on YouTube.

