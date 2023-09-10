Undefeated Bader ‘The Master’ Samreen beats Jose Paez Gonzales by TKO at Rising Stars Arabia

A star is born! Undefeated Bader “The Master” Samreen Stops Jose Paez Gonzales in 5th round Rising Stars Arabia results from Abu Dhabi, UAE

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (September 10, 2023) –Rising Jordanian lightweight Bader “The Master” Samreen (9-0, 8 KOs) made a loud statement in last night’s main event against veteran Jose “Cuate” Paez Gonzales (16-3-2, 12 KOs) in the inaugural event in the Rising Stars Arabia (RSA) series, the first of its kind in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

The milestone event, sanctioned by the Middle East Professional Boxing Commission, was promoted by AAM Seddiqi Sports and sponsored by the Department of Culture and Tourism, Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi).

The first professional boxer from Jordan, Samreen was a solid amateur boxer, highlighted by his bronze medal at the prestigious 2018 AIBA Youth World Championships, but he moved his base to Dubai when he turned pro because Jordan didn’t have proper boxing facilities for professionals.

The 23-year-old Samreen took full advantage of the opportunity to fight in the main event on a card, when Moussa Gholam suffered an injury during training camp that prevented him headlining the RSA card that was streamed live on DAZN from Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Arena.

Samreen won the first four rounds versus Gonzales, who had lost only once in his previous 13 fights, until he closed the show with a technical knockout midway through round five.

In the co-featured event, local favorite Sultan Al Nuaimi (10-0, 6 KOs) made the most of his first 10-round bout, taking a convincing 10-round decision from super flyweight Jemsi Kibazange (19-4, 5 KOs). Al Nuaimi overcame an opening-round knockdown, closing the show by taking control in the final four rounds.

The beat continued for undefeated cruiserweight Mohammed “The Destroyer” Bekhash (26-0, 23 KOs), who lived up to his nickname, extending his win streak to 26 with his 23rd knockout against Musa “Hitman” Ntege (8-5, 6 KOs). A native of Syria who fights out of Germany, Bekhash won his 14th straight fight by stoppage.

Undefeated Jordanian Bishara Sabbar (7-0, 4 KOs) captured the vacant World Boxing Council (WBC) Youth Silver World super featherweight title with an impressive eight-round unanimous decision over dangerous Mohd Azahar (8-6-1, 7 KOs).

The local boxing commission overruled an apparent first -round stoppage of welterweight Sheldon Schultz (pro debut) by Egyptian Olympian Marwan Mohamad Madboly (2-0, 1 KO) near the end of round one. Madboly dropped Schultz but the commission declared the outcome a no contest, because Madboly unintentionally punched Schultz when he was down on the canvas.

Another Egyptian Olympian, Yousef Karrar (2-0, 1 KO), registered his first knockout as a professional boxer, when heavyweight Muhammad Muzeei (0-1) was unable to continue after two rounds.

Iranian welterweight Benyamin Moradzadeh (1-0) turned in an auspicious pro debut, taking a dominant six-round unanimous decision from previously unbeaten Rohit Choudhary (4-1-2, 0 KOs).

Yousuf Ali (3-0, 0 KOs), of Bahrain, defeated featherweight Semugenyi Alex (0-2) by way of a four-round unanimous decision.

UAB middleweight Fahad Al Koori (2-0, 2 KOs) opened the show with a technical knockout win over Ibrahime Junior Lubege (0-2) midway through the opening round.

Complete results below:

OFFICIAL RESULTS

MAIN EVENT – LIGHTWEIGHTS

Bader Samreen (9-0, 8 KOs), Jordan

WTKO5 (1:37)

Jose Paez Gonzales (16-3-2, 12 KOs), México

CO-FEATURE – SUPER FLYWEIGHTS

Sultan Al Nuaimi (10-0, 6 KOs), United Arab Emirates

WDEC10 96-93, 96-93, 96-93)

Jemsi Kibzzange (18-4, 5 KOs), Tanzania

WBC YOUTH SILVER WORLD SUPER FEATHERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

Bishara Sabbar (7-0, 4 KOs), Jordan

WDEC8 (79-73, 79-73, 78-74)

Mohd Zaahar (8-6-1, 7 KOs), India

(Sabbar won the WBC Youth Silver World title)

HEAVYWEIGHTS

Yousef Karrar (2-0, 1 KO), Egypt

WTKO2 (3:00)

Muhammad Muzeei (0-1), Uganda

CRUISERWEIGHTS

Mohammad Bekdash (26-0, 23 KOs), Germany by way of Syria

WTKO1 (1:38)

Musa Ntege (8-5, 6 KOs), Uganda

MIDDLEWEIGHTS

Fahad Al Koori (2-0, 2 KOs), United Arab Emirates

WTKO1 (1:54)

Ibrahime Junior Lubege (0-2), Uganda

WELTERWEIGHTS

Marwan Mohamad Madboly (2-0, 1 KO, 1 NC), Egypt

No Contest

Sheldon Schultz (4-4, 4 KOs, 1 NC), South Africa

Benyamin Moradzadeh (1-0, 0 KOs), Iran

WDEC6 (50-54, 60-54, 59-55)

Rohit Choudhary (4-1-2, 0 KOs), India

FEATHERWEIGHTS

Yousuf Ali (3-0, 0 KOs), Bahrain

WDEC4 (40-36, 40-36, 39-37)

Semugenyi Junior Libege (0-2), Uganda

