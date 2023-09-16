William Zepeda vs Mercito Gesta Free Live Stream Fight Prelim Bouts

Golden Boy Fight Night presents a true battle for Mexican Independence Weekend on September 16 when undefeated Mexican lightweight contender William “El Camaron” Zepeda (28-0, 24 KOs) takes on Filipino former title challenger Mercito “No Mercy” Gesta (34-3-3, 17 KOs) live from the Commerce Casino & Hotel in Commerce, California.

A Free Live Stream Fight Prelim show will air on Golden Boy’s official YouTube page before the main DAZN broadcast.

In the co-feature unbeaten Victor “El Tornado” Morales (18-0-1, 9 KOs) of Vancouver, Canada fights Mexico City’s Edwin “Pupo” Palomares (18-4-2, 9 KOs) in a 10-round fight in the featherweight division.

In the special attraction, Women’s Minimumweight unified world champion Yokasta Valle (28-2, 9 KOs) of Costa Rica will defend her IBF and WBO world titles against Maria Santizo (11-3, 6 KOs) of Guatemala City, Guatemala. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

On The Golden Boy Fight Night: Zepeda vs. Gesta Free Prelims Live Stream on YouTube and Facebook, undefeated prospects and rising stars in the Golden Boy stable will showcase their skills.

Daniel “Junebug” Garcia (6-0, 5 KOs) of Denver, Colorado goes up against Guadalajara, Mexico’s Erick “Aidahoe” Benitez (4-4, 1 KO) in a super featherweight 4 rounder. Pinpon Reyes (10-0, 5 KOs) of Mexicali, Mexico takes on fellow Mexican Roberto Gomez (5-1, 5 KOs) in a 6 round lightweight bout. There will be several other bouts on the prelim portion so make sure not to miss out on the action.

Golden Boy Fight Night Card September 16

Lightweight – William Zepeda vs. Mercito Gesta

Featherweight – Victor Morales vs. Edwin Palomares

Women’s Minimumweight Championship – Yokasta Valle vs. Maria Micheo Santizo (IBF and WBO titles)

Light Heavyweight – Darius Fulghum vs. Ricardo Adrian Luna

Middleweight – Eric Priest vs. Simon Madsen

Prelim Undercard

Super Featherweight – Daniel Garcia vs. Erick Garcia Benitez

Light Welterweight – Alejandro Reyes vs. Roberto Gomez

Super Bantamweight – Gael Cabrera vs. Juan Centeno

Lightweight – Jordan Cervantes vs. Giovanny Meza

GOLDEN BOY FIGHT NIGHT: WILLIAM ZEPEDA VS. MERCITO GESTA PRELIMINARY BOUTS LIVE STREAM begins at 6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT on Saturday, September 16, 2023 on YouTube. The DAZN Main Card broadcast will begin at 5:00 PM PT/ 8:00 PM ET.

Like this: Like Loading...