Zhilei Zhang vs. Joe Joyce 2 Fight Live Stream on ESPN+ September 23

(ESPN Press Release) – Top Rank Boxing on ESPN presented by AutoZone: Zhang vs. Joyce will be presented live this Saturday, September 23 at 5:00 p.m. ET/ 2:00 p.m. PT exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. from OVO Arena Wembley in London, England.

The main event features a heavyweight rematch between Chinese southpaw Zhilei “Big Bang” Zhang and British superstar Joe Joyce. Zhang shocked the heavyweight division when he stopped Joyce in their first fight back in April 15, 2023.

Zhang (25-1-1, 20 KOs) captured an Olympic silver medal for his home country at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. He turned pro in 2014 and compiled a 24-0-1 record before losing a controversial decision to Filip Hrgovic last August. He meets Joyce again just five months after snatching his WBO interim world title. Joyce (15-1, 14 KOs) is a 2016 Olympic silver medalist who turned pro in October 2017 and won the Commonwealth title in his fourth outing. He hopes to exact revenge in his hometown this Saturday.

Calling the action will be Hall of Famer, Timothy Bradley, Jr. and Bernardo Osuna as the commentary team.

Fight Card

Heavyweight – Zhilei Zhang vs. Joe Joyce

Light Heavyweight – Anthony Yarde vs. Jorge Silva

Light Welterweight – Pierce O’Leary vs. Kane Gardner

Super Middleweight – Zach Parker vs. Khalid Graidia

Heavyweight – Moses Itauma vs. Amine Boucetta

Light Heavyweight – Ezra Taylor vs. Joel McIntrye

Lightweight – Royston Barney-Smith vs. Engel Gomez

Cruiserweight – Aloys Youmbi vs. Eric Nazarayan

Cruiserweight – Tommy Fletcher vs. Alberto Tapia

Light Middleweight – Sean Noakes vs. Lukasz Barabasz

Watch Zhilei Zhang vs. Joe Joyce 2 on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT Live Stream on ESPN+ also vailable on ESPN.com and ESPN App on Mobile and Connected TV Devices. To Subscribe Visit ESPNPlus.com/TopRank

Like this: Like Loading...