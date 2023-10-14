MF & DAZN: X Series 10 – KSI vs. Tommy Fury & Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis Live Stream on ESPN PPV

(ESPN Press Room) MF & DAZN: X Series 10 – The Prime Card, a double main event showdown, featuring KSI vs. Tommy Fury and Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis, will be presented live this Saturday, Oct. 14, at 2 p.m. ET, from Manchester Arena in Manchester, England.

ESPN+ subscribers can purchase the $64.99 PPV here. New ESPN+ subscribers can sign up here. ESPN+ is available on ESPN.com and the ESPN App for mobile and connected TV devices.

This MF & DAZN: X Series PPV event on ESPN+ is the second ESPN and DAZN collaboration following Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz last August.

Double Main Event:

YouTube influencer KSI goes head-to-head with pro boxer and reality television star Tommy Fury in a blockbuster that will end in one of the men losing their undefeated status.

Alongside KSI and Fury in the dual-main event, social media star and WWE revelation Logan Paul and MMA fighter, Dillon Danis, will be forced to swap words for fists as they battle to see who will come out on top, with much more at stake than a belt.

Additional PPV Highlights:

Salt Papi will take on Slim as announced live at X Series 009, when the two had to be separated.

Whindersson Nunes and My Mate Nate will meet in a matchup that promises to bring the drama in another sensational undercard fight.

King Kenny will face a thrilling challenge when he comes up against Anthony Taylor, a former 205lb MMA fighter.

Walid Sharks and Deen the Great will face off in a must-see rematch, with Sharks looking to even the score.

Oct. 14 also features the return of Tag Team action with Alex Wassabi & NichLmao vs. Luis Alcaraz Pineda & BDave.

Misfits and DAZN X Series 10 Prime Card

KSI vs. Tommy Fury

Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis

Salt Papi vs. Slim

Deen the Great vs. Walid Sharks

King Kenny vs. Anthony Taylor

Whindersson Nunes vs. My Mate Nate

Alex Wassabi & NichLmao vs. Luis Alcaraz Pineda & BDave

Chase DeMoor vs. Tempo Arts

Swarmz vs. TBD

S-X vs. DTG

