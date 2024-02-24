Alexandro Santiago vs Junto Nakatani Fight Live Stream on Top Rank on ESPN

Top Rank on ESPN presents a world title tripleheader event live from the Ryōgoku Kokugikan in Tokyo, Japan on Saturday, February 24, featuring WBC bantamweight champion Alexandro Santiago putting his world title up against Japanese star Junto Nakatani and WBA bantamweight champion Takuma Inoue defending his belt against versus Filipino former world champion Jerwin Ancajas.

Alexandro Santiago (28-3-5, 14 KOs) travels all the way from Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico to take on undefeated southpaw Junto Nakatani (26-0, 19 KOs) of Japan. The popular Japanese boxer is attempting to become a three-division world champion and he will be in tough against Santiago.

Former super flyweight champion and Manny Pacquiao protege Jerwin Ancajas (34-3-2, 23 KOs) of the Philippines will challenge WBA champ Takuma Inoue (18-1, 4 KOs) for his bantamweight title. Ancajas wants to regain his position in the division and by beating Inoue he will put himself back in the mix to unify the title.

In the third world championship title fight, Japanese three-weight world champ Kosei Tanaka attempts to become a four weight world champion as he takes on Mexico’s Christian Bacasegua Rangel for the vacant WBO junior bantamweight world title.

Also on the fight card is hard hitting Filipino contender Jonas Sultan (19-6, 11 KOs) going up against Japan’s Riku Masuda (3-1, 3 KOs) in an 8 round bantamweight special feature.

In the opening bout, Japanese boxers Kensho Oyamada and Ren Kobayashi, will trade blows in four round featherweight bout.

Fight Card

Bantamweight Championship – Alexandro Santiago (Champ) vs. Junto Nakatani (WBC Title)

Bantamweight Championship – Takuma Inoue (Champ) vs. Jerwin Ancajas (WBA Title)

Super Flyweight Championship – Kosei Tanaka vs. Christian Bacasegua Rangel (Vacant WBO Title)

Bantamweight – Jonas Sultan vs. Riku Masuda

Featherweight – Kensho Oyamada vs. Ren Kobayashi

Watch Alexandro Santiago vs Junto Nakatani, Takuma Inoue vs. Jerwin Ancajas, Kosei Tanaka vs. Christian Bacasegua Rangel Live on Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 4:00 a.m. ET/1:00 a.m. PT, Live Stream on ESPN+.

