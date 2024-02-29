Amanda Serrano vs. Nina Meinke & Jake Paul vs. Ryan Bourland Live Stream Press Conference

The final press conference for the Amanda Serrano vs. Nina Meinke and Jake Paul vs. Ryan Bourland double-header event from Puerto Rico will take place on Thursday.

Serrano (46-2-1, 30 KOs) is proud to headline a big boxing card on March 2 in her home country of Puerto Rico, the Brooklyn based southpaw champion is one of the best female fighters in the world and one of the most exciting boxers.

She has been compared to boxing legend Manny “Pac-Man” Pacquiao because both of them are fearless, fight from the southpaw stance and won multiple world titles in different weight divisions.

Serrano will put her WBA, IBF, IBO and WBO featherweight titles on the line against German challenger Nina Meinke.

The co-main event features the head of Most Valuable Promotions and YouTube boxing star Jake Paul (8-1, 5 KOs) taking on pro boxer Ryan Bourland in a cruiserweight bout set for 8-rounds.

Paul who is Serrano’s promoter and one of the top draws in boxing, decided to let her headline the car because she is Puerto Rican and the champion.

Also on the card will be the pro boxing debut of actor Javon “Wanna” Walton, he will fight in the featherweight division. Walton took a break from boxing to do TV and movies, he was on the hit HBO show Euphoria and now he returns back to the sport he loves and hopes to shine in his debut.

Fight Card

Women’s Featherweight Championship – Amanda Serrano vs. Nina Meinke (IBF, WBA and WBO Tites)

Cruiserweight – Jake Paul vs. Ryan Bourland

Light Flyweight Championship – Jonathan “Bomba” Gonzalez vs. Rene Santiago (WBO Title)

Super Featherweight – Christopher Diaz vs. Headley Scott

Featherweight – Pedro Marquez Medina vs. Brandon Valdes

Welterweight – Elijah Flores vs. Alejandro Munera

Women’s Super Flyweight – Krystal Rosado vs. Gloria Munguilla

Featherweight – Javon “Wanna” Walton vs. Joshua Torres

Watch Amanda Serrano vs. Nina Meinke, Jake Paul vs. Ryan Bourland Press Conference Live Stream on Thursday, February 29, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET/9:00 AM PT on YouTube.

