LIVE STREAM: Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia Los Angeles Press Conference Video

Boxing stars Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia kicked off their two-city press tour in New York, both fighters shared intense words and a face off, now they head to the west coast to Los Angeles for their final stop before they head into training camp to prepare for their April 20th Pay-Per-View bout.

WBC Super Lightweight Champion Devin “The Dream” Haney (31-0, 15 KOs) and “King” Ryan Garcia (24-1, 20 KOs) have known each other since they were both amateurs. The California natives fought each other a total of six times growing up with each having three wins a piece, they will fight in the pros in a tie breaker this time with a world championship on the line.

Haney has already accomplished more than most fighters, he has won world titles and became an undisputed champion at lightweight, holding all four belts and defended them, before moving up to super lightweight to capture the WBC title against the hard hitting Regis Prograis.

Garcia has yet to taste championship gold, but he is widely more popular than Haney with millions of fans on social media platforms, Garcia made millions when he headlined a PPV event in Las Vegas against Gervonta “Tank” Davis. Garcia would ultimately lose to Davis by body shot KO. Now is a chance at redemption and a world title opportunity. Garcia long term goal is to take out all the top guys in his division starting with Haney.

The 12-round WBC 140-lbs championship event is presented by Golden Boy Promotions in association with Haney Promotions, KingRy Promotions, and Matchroom Boxing. DAZN Pay-Per-View will broadcast the event live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Saturday, April 20, 2024.

Watch the Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia Los Angeles Press Conference Live Stream on Thursday, February 29, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET/1:00 PM PT on YouTube.

