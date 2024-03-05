BOOM! Eleanor ‘Triple L’ Coulson Straight In At #5 In WBA World Boxing Rankings

London – Monday 4th March 2024 – 21 year old Eleanor ‘Triple L’ Coulson made history on the 2nd February 2024 when she beat Australia’s Jamie Edenden by unanimous decision to secure the World Boxing Association (WBA) Oceania Middleweight Championship at the Shirebrook Leisure Centre.

Coulson, whose record now stands at 14-1-0, became the first Female boxer licensed by the British & Irish Boxing Authority (BIBA) to win a ‘Big 4’ (WBA, WBO, WBC, IBF) Championship and only the second BIBA licensed boxer to secure a ‘Big 4’ Championship also on a BIBA sanctioned event, the other being six time, five division World Champion and WBO Intercontinental Champion Lee ‘Aberdeen Assassin’ McAllister, when he secured WBO Regional title in Aberdeen back in May 2021.

Following securing his second WBO Championship in April 2022, the WBO Intercontinental Welterweight crown in Accra, Ghana, McAllister formally entered the WBO World rankings at #13.

Coulson’s victory over Edenden though has catapulted the Worksop lass straight onto the World Scene, as she has entered the WBA World Middleweight Rankings at a lofty #5, and is now eligible to compete on the World scene for the WBA International, Intercontinental and World Championship honours.

