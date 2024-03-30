Seniesa Estrada vs. Yokasta Valle Fight Live Stream on ESPN+

Champions Seniesa Estrada and Yokasta Valle will battle it out for the chance to become the queen of the women’s middleweight division when they put all their titles on the line for the undisputed crown on March 29 at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, live on ESPN+.

The main headliner will be a super featherweight bout between former two-division world champion Oscar Valdez and Australian rising star Liam Wilson.

Seniesa “Super Bad” Estrada (25-0, 9 KOs) is currently undefeated and holds the WBA and WBC women’s minimumweight world titles. She comes from East Los Angeles, California and is one of Top Rank’s promising stars.

Estrada is ready to make a splash in the mainstream, she has the looks, personality and the fighting ability to become a big star. She must put on a dominant display of boxing on Friday night in order to give her that starmaking performance.

Yokasta Valle (30-2, 9 KOs) has the IBF and WBO womens miniumweight belts and she has been calling for a fight with Estrada for a while. This is the moment that she has been waiting for and the Costa Rican champion is eager to unify the titles and prove she is the best in the division.

Top Rank on ESPN Fight Card

Super Featherweight – Oscar Valdez vs. Liam Wilson

Women’s Undisputed Minimumweight Championship – Seniesa Estrada vs. Yokasta Valle (WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO Titles)

Preliminary Fight Card

Lightweight – Raymond Muratalla vs. Xolisani Ndongeni

Light Welterweight – Lindolfo Delgado vs. Carlos Sanchez

Heavyweight – Richard Torrez Jr vs. Donald Haynesworth

Middleweight – Sergio Leon Rodriguez vs. Sanny Duversonne

Lightweight – Emiliano Vargas vs. Nelson Hampton

Lightweight – Alan Garcia vs. Gonzalo Fuenzalida

Light Welterweight – Art Barrera Jr vs. Keven Soto

Light Welterweight – Ricardo Ruvalcaba vs. Avner Hernandez Molina

Top Rank Presents Historic Doubleheader: Oscar Valdez vs. Liam Wilson and Seniesa Estrada vs. Yokasta Valle Live on Friday, March 29, 2024. The preliminary fights start at 6:00 PM ET/3:00 PM PT on ESPN+ followed by the main card at 11:00 PM ET/8:00 PM PT.

