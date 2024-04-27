BKFC KnuckleMania IV: Mike Perry vs. Thiago Alves Live Stream Fight Prelims

Knucklemania IV Los Angeles: Perry vs. Alves takes place on April 27 at the Peacock Theater in Downtown, Los Angeles and will be broadcast live on Pay-Per-View.

A Free countdown show and three fight prelim fight card will air on YouTube prior tot he main event broadcast.

In the very first Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship card in California the company heads to the sunny city of Los Angeles for an all action fight card headlined by “Platinum” Mike Perry vs. Thiago “Pitbull” Alves.

Perry (3-0) has become the face of the BKFC and he is a natural to the sport after competing in both boxing and MMA, he found his niche with bare knuckle boxing.

What makes Perry so great for this sport is his ability to take punishment and to dish it out, he broke the teeth of former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold and forced the former champion to quick because he couldn’t handle the pain.

Saturday night Perry will take on fellow undefeated BKFC fighter and UFC veteran Thiago Alves (2-0). This will be a barn burner and an all out brawl and a fitting main event for the first BKFC card in LA.

BKFC KnuckleMania IV Main PPV Card

Light Heavyweight – Mike Perry vs. Thiago Alves

Heavyweight Championship – Mick Terrill (Champ) vs. Lorenzo Hunt

Heavyweight – Ben Rothwell vs. Todd Duffee

Middleweight – Alfredo Angulo vs. Jeremiah Riggs

Women’s Bantamweight – Crystal Pittman vs. Claudia Zamora

Middleweight – Evgeny Kurdanov vs. Julian Lane

Lightweight – Andrew Angelcor vs. Ruben Warr

Bantamweight – Frank Alvarez vs. Victor Rosas

Bantamweight – David Diaz vs. Shane Jordan

Free Prelim Undercard (YouTube)

Middleweight – Vincent Familari vs. Fernando Gonzalez

Lightweight – Tommy Aaron vs. Richard Brooks

Cruiserweight – Keith Richardson vs. Cody Vidal

Watch BKFC’s KnuckleMania IV Los Angeles: Mike Perry vs. Thiago Alves Free Live Stream Prelims on Saturday, April 27, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT on the BKFC YouTube channel.

