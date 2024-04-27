BKFC KnuckleMania IV: Mike Perry vs. Thiago Alves Live Stream Fight Prelims

Knucklemania IV Los Angeles: Perry vs. Alves takes place on April 27 at the Peacock Theater in Downtown, Los Angeles and will be broadcast live on Pay-Per-View.
A Free countdown show and three fight prelim fight card will air on YouTube prior tot he main event broadcast.
In the very first Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship card in California the company heads to the sunny city of Los Angeles for an all action fight card headlined by “Platinum” Mike Perry vs. Thiago “Pitbull” Alves.
Perry (3-0) has become the face of the BKFC and he is a natural to the sport after competing in both boxing and MMA, he found his niche with bare knuckle boxing.
What makes Perry so great for this sport is his ability to take punishment and to dish it out, he broke the teeth of former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold and forced the former champion to quick because he couldn’t handle the pain.
Saturday night Perry will take on fellow undefeated BKFC fighter and UFC veteran Thiago Alves (2-0). This will be a barn burner and an all out brawl and a fitting main event for the first BKFC card in LA.
BKFC KnuckleMania IV Main PPV Card
Light Heavyweight – Mike Perry vs. Thiago Alves
Heavyweight Championship – Mick Terrill (Champ) vs. Lorenzo Hunt
Heavyweight – Ben Rothwell vs. Todd Duffee
Middleweight – Alfredo Angulo vs. Jeremiah Riggs
Women’s Bantamweight – Crystal Pittman vs. Claudia Zamora
Middleweight – Evgeny Kurdanov vs. Julian Lane
Lightweight – Andrew Angelcor vs. Ruben Warr
Bantamweight – Frank Alvarez vs. Victor Rosas
Bantamweight – David Diaz vs. Shane Jordan
Free Prelim Undercard (YouTube)
Middleweight – Vincent Familari vs. Fernando Gonzalez
Lightweight – Tommy Aaron vs. Richard Brooks
Cruiserweight – Keith Richardson vs. Cody Vidal
Watch BKFC’s KnuckleMania IV Los Angeles: Mike Perry vs. Thiago Alves Free Live Stream Prelims on Saturday, April 27, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT on the BKFC YouTube channel.