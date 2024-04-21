Devin Haney vs Ryan Garcia Live Stream Fight Results, Post Fight Press Conference

The Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia WBC light welterweight championship fight live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York is underway and results will be updated and posted as well as the live stream post fight press conference.

Devin Haney is the favorite heading into Saturday’s fight, he has the unbeaten record and the championship titles under his belt at the age of 25 he has done more than most boxers in the sport. He captured the undisputed lightweight title when he traveled to Australia to take on the champion George Kambosos and beat him again in a rematch to silence the doubters.

Haney had difficulty making 135 lbs, so he decided to move up to 140 pounds and went after the hard punching Regis Prograis and took the WBC light welterweight title from him.

Tonight he defends his WBC title against social media star Ryan Garcia.

Garcia is an erratic figure who is off the wall and acting unhinged. Since suffering his first professional defeat by bodyshot KO to Gervonta “Tank” Davis he hired a new trainer in Derrick James and bounced back with a win. Now he is doing questionable things like not making weight and partying during fight week. Are these mind games or has Garcia gone mad and Haney beats him convincingly? Those questions will be answered tonight when Haney and Garcia step into the ring.

Fight Results Updated:

Main Fight Card

Light Welterweight – Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia – Winner: Garcia by Majority Decision (112-112, 114-110, 115-109)

Light Welterweight – Arnold Barboza Jr vs. Sean McComb – Winner: Barboza by Split Decision (92-98, 96-94, 97-93)

Super Middleweight – Bektemir Melikuziev vs. Pierre Hubert Dibombe – Winner: Melikuziev By technical unanimous decision fight stopped due to cut (78-74, 79-73, 79-73)

Super Flyweight – John Ramirez vs. David Jimenez – Winner: Jimenez by Unanimous Decision (117-111, 117-111, 116-112)

Light Middleweight – Charles Conwell vs. Nathaniel Gallimore – Winner: Conwell by TKO round 6

Early Prelims Fight Card

Super Middleweight – Sergiy Derevyanchenko vs. Vaughn Alexander – Winner: Derevyanchenko by Unanimous Decision (100-89, 100-89, 100-89)

Super Middleweight – Darius Fulghum vs. Cristian Olivas – Winner: Fulghum by TKO round 4

Lightweight – Jonathan Canas vs. Markus Bowes – Winner: Canas by Unanimous Decision (40-36, 40-36, 40-36)

Middleweight – Amari Jones vs. Armel Mbumba-Yassa – Winner: Jones by TKO round 6

Super Middleweight – Kevin Newman II vs. Eric Robles – Winner: Newman by TKO round 4

Lightweight – Shamar Canal vs. Pedro Penunuri Borgaro – Winner: Canal by Unanimous Decision (60-53, 60-53, 60-53)

DEVIN HANEY VS. RYAN GARCIA POST FIGHT PRESS CONFERENCE LIVE STREAM



