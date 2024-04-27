Live Stream: GLORY Kickboxing 91 Semeleer vs Kwasi Free Fight Prelims

GLORY 91: Endy Semeleer vs. Chico Kwasi will takes place at the Dome de Paris in Paris, France on April 27, with a Free fight prelims live stream on YouTube.

In the main event, GLORY welterweight champion Endy Semeleer (35-1, 17 KOs) of Curacao will defend his title against challenger Chico Kwasi (42-5, 22 KOs) of the Netherlands.

Semeleer and Kwasi is as evenly match a championship fight can get, it will be competitive and the winner will truly be the best in the division.

Light Heavyweight’s Bahram Rajabzadeh (66-2, 58 KOs) of Azerbaijan and Kevin Oumar (33-4, 7 KOs) of France will be the co-main event of the evening.

The Free Preliminary card that airs on YouTube before the main event, will feature three bouts. The headliner of the prelim broadcast is France’s own Diaguely Camara (24-5-1, 10 KOs) and he will take on Robin Ciric (21-7, 7 KOs) of the Netherlands in a welterweight main event.

Top prospect Ismail Ouzgni (4-1, 1 KOs) of Morocco and Mehdi Ait El Hadj (31-4-2, 8 KOs) of France will go toe to toe in a welterweight bout.

In the opening fight, Florian Kroger (19-10, 6 KOs) of Germany faces Ramy Deghir (5-1-1, 5 KOs) of France in a middleweight bout.

Glory is one of the premier kickboxing organizations in the world and they put on some of the most exciting matches in the sport. Tune in on Saturday to catch another great fight card live.

Glory 91 Paris Fight Card

Glory Welterweight Championship – Endy Semeleer (Champ) vs. Chico Kwasi

Light Heavyweight – Bahram Rajabzadeh vs. Kevin Oumar

Catchweight – Youssef Boughanem vs. Stanislav Kazantsev

Heavyweight – Sofian Laidouni vs. Vladimir Tok

Light Heavyweight – Mo Amine vs. Pascal Toure

Welterweight – Sofiane Abdelkhalek vs. Cyril Benzaquen

Featherweight – David Mejia vs. Bobo Sacko

Prelim Card (YouTube)

Welterweight – Robin Ciric vs. Diaguely Camara

Welterweight – Ismail Ouzgni vs. Mehdi Ait El Hadj

Middleweight – Florian Kroger vs. Ramy Deghir

Watch GLORY 91: Semeleer vs Kwasi Free Fight Prelims Live Stream on Saturday, April 27, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET/9:30 AM PT on YouTube.

