Watch Skye Nicolson vs. Sarah Mahfoud on Hitchins vs. Lemos Fight Live Stream

Undefeated 140-pound contenders Richardson Hitchins and Gustavo Lemos square off in a main event live from BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on April 6, live stream on DAZN. Special feature women’s featherweight championship between Skye Nicolson and Sarah Mafoud with the vacant WBC title on the line.

The main event pits two undefeated super lightweight’s against each other, Richardson Hitchins (17-0, 7 KOs) of Brooklyn, New York and Lemos (29-0, 19 KOs) go toe to toe in a 12-round 140-pound bout that pits slick boxing skills of Hitchins against the power punching of Lemos.

Undefeated Diego Pacheco (20-0, 17 KOs) of Los Angeles, California takes on Shawn McCalman (15-0, 7 KOs) of Denver, Colorado with only one fighter leaving the ring undefeated. Pacheco is the favorite but the little known McCalman is looking to pull off the upset.

The lone championship fight of the Matchroom boxing event features undefeated rising star Skye Nicolson (9-0, 1 KOs) of Queensland, Australia taking on Danish former world champion Sarah Mahfouds (14-1, 3 KOs) for the vacant WBC women’s featherweight title in a 10-round championship bout.

Nicolson is quickly becoming a popular face in Australian boxing, with her good looks and her boxing ability she is gaining more and more fanfare. If she wins the world title it will add even more to her growing appeal and her legitimacy as a boxer.

Main Card (DAZN)

Super Lightweight – Richardson Hitchins vs. Gustavo Lemos

Super Middleweight – Diego Pacheco vs. Shawn McCalman

Flyweight – Galal Yafai vs. Agustin Mauro Gauto

Women’s Featherweight Championship – Skye Nicolson vs. Sarah Mahfoud (Vacant WBC Title)

Super Featherweight – Marc Castro vs. Abraham Montoya, 10 rounds, super featherweight



Prelim Card (YouTube)

Super Flyweight – Steven Navarro vs. Jose Lopez

Lightweight – Harley Mederos vs. Pedro Vicente Scharbaai

Watch Richardson Hitchins vs. Gustavo Lemos, Skye Nicolson vs. Sarah Mahfoud live stream on Saturday, April 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM PT on DAZN.

Like this: Like Loading...