Canelo vs. Munguia Live Stream Fight Results, Post Fight Press Conference Video

Boxing superstar Saul “Canelo” Alvarez fights fellow Mexican Jaime Munguia on May 4th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Amazon Prime Video Pay-Per-View is presented by Premier Boxing Champions and kick starts Cinco de Mayo weekend the biggest fight week for boxing and popular Mexican holiday.

Two Mexican stars fighting each other is fitting for the weekend and Canelo and Munguia will deliver offensive fireworks and toe to toe action.

The PBC boxing event is underway and live fight results and the post-fight press-conference video will be posted and updated on this page.

Canelo Alvarez (60-2-2, 39 KOs) of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico is the current undisputed WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO champion and he will make the fourth defense of his unified titles on Saturday night. The 33-year-old has already accomplished great feats in boxing and is a first ballot hall of famer should he retire today.

The man to challenge Canelo for the undisputed crown is 27-year-old undefeated former WBO light middleweight champion Jaime Munguia (43-0, 34 KOs) of Tijuana, Baja California. This will be the chance of a lifetime for Munguia he will become a megastar in Mexico if he pulls off the upset and he will also be the undisputed champion at 168 pounds.

Fight Results Updated:

Main Card

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jaime Munguia

Mario Barrios vs. Fabian Maidana – Winner: Barrios by unanimous decision (116-111, 116-111, 116-111)

Brandon Figueroa vs. Jessie Magdaleno – Winner: Figueroa by TKO in round 9

Eimantas Stanionis vs. Gabriel Maestre – Winner: Stanionis by unanimous decision (117-111, 118-110, 119-109)

Prelims

Jesus Ramos vs. Johan Gonzalez – Winner: Ramos by TKO in round 9

Vito Mielnicki Jr vs. Ronald Cruz – Winner: Mielnicki by unanimous decision (99-89, 98-90, 96-92)

Non-Televised Undercard

Damien Vazquez vs. Alan Picasso Romero – Winner: Picasso Romero by TKO in round 5

William Scull vs. Sean Hemphill – Winner: Scull by unanimous decision (78-73, 76-75, 79-72)

Jabin Chollet vs. Julian Bridges – Winner: Bridges by unanimous decision (59-55, 58-56, 59-55)

Adrian Torres vs. Arsen Poghosyan – Winner: Torres by unanimous decision (60-54, 60-54, 60-54)

CANELO VS. MUNGUIA POST-FIGHT PRESS CONFERENCE LIVE STREAM



