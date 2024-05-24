Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall 2 Live Stream Fight Weigh-in Video

Bitter rivals Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall will finally rematch on May 25 and the fight will be broadcast live on Top Rank boxing on ESPN+ in the USA and on DAZN in the UK. The official weigh-in live stream will air on Friday on ESPN+, DAZN and YouTube platforms.

Taylor and Catterall waited two long years to fight each other again. The pair first met in the ring in February of 2022, and Catterall was the underdog heading into the ring with Taylor the heavy favorite and still the undisputed light welterweight champion.

The fight was controversial because many viewers believed Catterall did enough to win the bout and make history by becoming an undisputed champion in an upset, but the judges had other opinions and favored Taylor to retain his belts.

Catterall was crushed and felt he was robbed of glory he worked so hard for. The pair will fight but no world titles are on the line since Taylor lost his belts to former lightweight king Teofimo Lopez.

There is no love between the two, and Catterall will enter the ring with a chip on his shoulder and something to prove, while Taylor must remain focused and avoid another huge setback in his career, he cannot afford to lose badly again or else his career will continue downward.

The event will take place at the First Direct Arena in Leeds, England on Saturday, May 25, 2024.

Weight Classes and Fight Card

Light Welterweight (140 lbs) – Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall

Welterweight (147 lbs) – Paddy Donovan vs. Lewis Ritson

Cruiserweight (200 lbs) – Cheavon Clarke vs. Ellis Zorro

Lightweight (135 lbs) – Gary Cully vs. Francesco Patera

Middleweight (160 lbs) – George Liddard vs. Graham McCormack

Super Featherweight (130 lbs) – Giorgio Visioli vs. Sergio Odabai

Light Middleweight (154 lbs) – Emmanuel Buttigieg vs. Anas Isarti

The Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall II live stream weigh-in begins at 8:00 AM ET / 5:00 AM PT on Friday, May 24, 2024 on YouTube.

