LIVE Stream: Deontay Wilder vs. Zhilei Zhang Fight Weigh-In Video

Queensberry vs. Matchroom 5v5: Deontay Wilder vs. Zhilei Zhang event will take place on June 1st, but first the combatants for the special boxing event will weigh-in on Friday night. The weigh-in will live stream on YouTube.

Promoters Frank Warren and Eddie Hearn are rivals in the British boxing scene, and now both men will have the chance to compete against each other in a five versus five event, where 5 of Queensberry promotions fighters go against 5 Matchroom boxing fighters, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The original headline event was supposed to be a historical light heavyweight championship fight Dmitry Bivol vs. Artur Beterbiev to unify all four title belts for undisputed status, but Beterbiev suffered an injury in camp and was forced to pull out.

Bivol will now face a replacement and defend his WBA title against Malik Zinad in the opening bout.

The new main event features former American WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder and longtime contender Zhilei Zhang of China.

Wilder believes if he doesn’t beat Zhang he might have to call it quits and hang up the gloves. Zhang has yet to win a world title but despite some close decision losses he felt should have went his way, he is still motivated to climb the ranks for a title shot.

Fight Card and Weight Classes

Heavyweight (Over 200 lbs) – Deontay Wilder vs. Zhilei Zhang

Featherweight Championship (126 lbs) – Raymond Ford (Champ) vs. Nick Ball (WBA Title)

Light Heavyweight (175 lbs) – Hamzah Sheeraz vs. Austin Williams

Light Heavyweight (17bs lbs) – Willy Hutchinson vs. Craig Richards

Heavyweight (Over 200 lbs) – Daniel Dubois vs. Filip Hrgovic

Light Heavyweight Championship (175 lbs) – Dmitry Bivol (Champ) vs. Malik Zinad (WBA Title)

Watch the Frank Warren & Eddie Hearn “Queensberry vs Matchroom 5v5” Wilder vs. Zhang Weigh-In Live Stream on Friday, May 31, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT on YouTube.

