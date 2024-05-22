LIVE Stream: Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall 2 Open Workout Video

The long awaited rematch between former undisputed light welterweight champion Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall is just around the corner, but first the two bitter rivals will hold their open workout on Wednesday, May 22 and it will be streamed live online for fans to view.

Taylor, 33, was riding high on multiple big wins and unification bouts to secure the undisputed crown at 140 pounds. His biggest wins came against Americans champs Regis Prograis and Jose Ramirez which enabled him to unify all the titles.

On February 26, 2022, Taylor fought his mandatory challenger undefeated Jack Catterall of Lancashire, England. The bout was supposed to be a cake walk for the highly praised champion Taylor, but it was a grueling hard fought bout with many observers thinking Catterall did enough to pull off the upset and become the undisputed champion, but the judges decided to favor Taylor on the cards.

Catterall was gutted, he put in so much work and finally landed a once in a lifetime chance to become an undisputed champion and he felt he was robbed of the glory. Team Catterall were correct they wouldn’t get an immediate rematch or another chance at all four titles, instead Taylor went on to fight Teofimo Lopez in New York and was dominated by the former lightweight champion, losing his first professional bout by unanimous decision.

The two will finally face each other again and the animosity is still there. Catterall won’t fight for the title which has him bummed out, but he has the chance to get revenge over the man who got a gift decision over him and gave him his first loss.

Taylor will also have the opportunity to silence the critics who believed he lost the first fight by securing a more dominant victory the second time around.

Watch the Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall 2 open workouts live stream on YouTube at 8:00 AM ET / 5:00 AM PT on Wednesday, May 22, 2024.

