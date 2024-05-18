LIVE Stream: Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk Free Fight Prelims

Ring of Fire: Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed heavyweight title takes place on May 18 at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and will broadcast on DAZN and ESPN+ Pay-Per-View. A Free live stream prelims show will air online on YouTube before the main card.

Fury vs. Usyk is a once in a lifetime type of fight in boxing, the last time an undisputed king was crowned in the heavyweight division it was all the way back in 1999 when Lennox Lewis held the titles.

This time its two undefeated champions going at it for the undisputed title making it even more intriguing to see who leaves the ring undefeated and with all four belts.

Fury (34-0-1, 24 KOs) is entering the ring on a bad last performance in October when he struggled to take out former UFC fighter Francis Ngannou in a bout that was supposed to be a easy big money crossover event for the Gypsy King.

Ngannou even dropped Fury and people were shocked that an MMA fighter making his pro boxing debut would be able to go the distance and some even believed he did enough to win on points against Fury. In the end Fury won the fight but questions arouse if Fury is already past his prime and lost a step after that fight.

Usyk (21-0, 14 KOs) is a former undisputed cruiserweight champion who went up to heavyweight and pulled off an upset over Anthony Joshua to capture the unified WBA/IBF/WBO titles. Usyk is also an Olympic gold medalist and one of the most elusive boxers in the division. What makes him difficult to fight is the way he moves from the southpaw stance and his high punch variety from different angles.

This will be a David vs. Goliath match, with two undefeated stars of the sport put it all on the line.

Ring of Fire Main Card

Undisputed Heavyweight Championship (Over 200 lbs) – Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk (WBA/WBC/WBO/IBF Titles)

Cruiserweight Championship (200 lbs) – Jai Opetaia vs. Mairis Briedis (Vacant IBF Title)

Super Featherweight Championship (130 lbs) – Joe Cordina vs. Anthony Cacace (IBF Title)

Heavyweight (Over 200 lbs) – Agit Kabayel vs. Frank Sanchez

Cruiserweight (200 lbs) – Sergey Kovalev vs. Robin Sirwan Safar

Lightweight (135 lbs) – Mark Chamberlain vs. Joshua Oluwaseum Wahab

Prelims Card

Heavyweight (Over 200 lbs) – Moses Itauma vs. Ilja Mezencev

Crusierweight (200 lbs) – David Nyika vs. Michael Seitz

Featherweight (130 lbs) – Isaac Lowe vs. Hasibullah Ahmadi

The Fury vs. Usyk free fight prelims live stream begin at 10:00 AM ET / 7:00 AM PT on Saturday, May 18, 2024 on DAZN Boxing’s YouTube Channel. The main card begins shortly after at 12 pm ET / 9 am PT on DAZN and ESPN Pay-Per-View.

