Misfits Boxing X Series 015: Elle Brooke vs. Paige VanZant Live Stream Prelims

The biggest women’s crossover boxing event MF & DAZN: X Series 15: Elle Brooke vs. Paige VanZant takes place live from the NRG Arena in Houston, Texas on Saturday, May 25.

The undercard features an exciting line-up including a co-main event Le’Veon Bell vs. Tristan Hamm and a Free Live Stream prelims kick-off show on YouTube.

Model and social media star, Elle Brooke, has been a staple in the crossover boxing genre. She entered the sport just to do it for fun, but has become a really good boxer who improved her technique and has delivered some exciting bouts.

She currently holds the MFB women’s middleweight title and will defend it Saturday against her biggest step up in competition bout versus MMA veteran and former UFC star, Paige VanZant.

This will be the Misfits boxing debut for VanZant who is a very popular female fighter who has competed in MMA, pro wrestling, and BKFC bare knuckle boxing. She will now put on the boxing gloves and make her boxing debut in the biggest crossover boxing organization in the world.

The co-main event has former NFL football star, Le’Veon Bell continuing his boxing journey against a hard hitting “Mr. Adventure” Tristan Hamm. The bout will be 5-rounds and the opening quarterfinal match for the MFB cruiserweight championship tournament.

MF & DAZN: X Series 15 Fight Card

MFB Women’s Middleweight Championship – Elle Brooke (Champ) vs. Paige VanZant

Cruiserweight – Le’Veon Bell vs. Tristan Hamm

Lightweight – Lil Cracra vs. YuddyGangTV

Super Middleweight – Jeremy Park vs. Anthony Vargas

Women’s Super Lightweight – Killer Bee vs. Silvia Fernandez

Middleweight – OJ Rose vs. Brendan Kelly

Misfits Kick-Offs Prelims

Women’s Cruiserweight – Alaena Vampira vs. Loza

Women’s Cruiserweight – Alysia Magen vs. Fangs

Watch MISFITS X DAZN X SERIES 015: Elle Brooke vs. Paige VanZant, Le’Veon Bell vs. Tristan Hamm Free Live Stream Prelims Kick-Off Show on Saturday, May 25, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT on YouTube. For more information visit: Misfitsboxing.com

