Misfits x SERIES 014: Salt Papi vs. Amadeusz Ferrari Live Stream, How To Watch, Date and Start Time

Misfits Boxing x DAZN X SERIES 014 – Super Salt Papi vs. Amadeusz Ferrari takes place at the Troxy in London, England on May 11th. The crossover boxing event will broadcast live online though DAZN sports streaming service.

Crossover boxing events are one of the most popular sports entertainment genres featuring YouTubers, TikTokers, and other social media personalities going toe to toe in the boxing ring.

Misfits Boxing is the promotional outfit by one of the fathers of crossover boxing, KSI, and he has put on several events that have packed arenas globally. Saturday night he brings back the fan favorite Filipino star Super Salt Papi.

Nathaniel Bustamante also known by his internet persona Salt Papi, was born in the Philippines but now lives and trains out of London, England, he is 3 and 2 in boxing with 2 wins by way of knockout.

His opponent is Polish Mixed Martial Arts fighter Amadeusz Roslik also known as Amadeusz Ferrari, this will be Ferrari’s Misfits boxing debut.

The Polish MMA fighter is amped up and promises to destroy his opponent. Papi laughed at the suggestion and said he is in the best shape of his life and will deliver his best performance against Ferrari.

In the co-main event, undefeated Brazilian Jully Oliveira also known as Jully Poca will defend her women’s MFB cruiserweight title against fellow unbeaten Avery Pongracz (6ar6ie6) of Australia. The women’s championship bout could still the show.

MF x DAZN X series 014 Fight Card

Light Heavyweight: Salt Papi vs. Amadeusz Ferrari Roslik

Women’s MFB Cruiserweight Championship: Jully Poca (Champ) vs. 6ar6ie6 Barbie

Cruiserweight: Mist vs. Ryan Taylor

Cruiserweight: King Kenny vs. Adam Brooks

MFB Lightweight Title Tournament Quarter-Final: Argentinian King vs. Pully Arif

MFB Heavyweight Championship: Tempo Arts (Champ) vs. Ben Knights

How To Watch, Date and Start Time

Misfits x DAZN X SERIES 014 – Salt Papi vs. Amadeusz Ferrari starts at 1:30 pm ET / 10:30 am PT on Saturday, May 11, 2024. The event will be broadcast on DAZN, for more information visit: https://misfitsboxing.com/x-series-14-confirmed-as-salt-papi-and-amadeusz-ferrari-collide-in-london-live-around-the-world-on-dazn/

