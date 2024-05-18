Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk Fight Live Stream, Where to Watch, Date and Start Time

The most anticipated heavyweight showdown in years is about to go down in on May 18 when undefeated champs Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk put their titles and records on the line for undisputed status in Riyadh.

This is the first undisputed heavyweight championship in the four belt era (WBC/WBA/WBO/IBF) and history will favor the victor. Fury and Usyk have equal amounts of pressure heading into the fight, and fans are split on who they think will win.

Prior to Fury’s bout with former UFC champ Francis Ngannou, fight fans had him the overwhelming favorite to beat the much smaller Usyk, but that all changed when Fury struggled and was knocked down by Ngannou in a bout that was supposed to showcase Fury and be an easy money grab for him. That fight changed everything and had people thinking maybe Usyk does have a shot despite being smaller.

Fury claims he took Ngannou lightly and won’t make the same mistake with Usyk and to prove it he got in tip top condition and trained hard for this camp. Usyk is also focused and thinks the best Fury will show up so he prepared and is ready for anything the giant champ has to throw at him.

Fight Card

Undisputed Heavyweight Championship – Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk (IBF/WBA/WBC/WBO Titles)

Cruiserweight Championship – Jai Opetaia vs. Mairis Briedis (vacant IBF Title)

Junior Lightweight Championship – Joe Cordina vs. Anthony Cacace (IBF Title)

Heavyweight – Frank Sanchez vs. Agit Kabayel

Heavyweight – Moses Itauma vs. Ilja Mezencev

Lightweight – Mark Chamberlain vs. Joshua Wahab

Cruiserweight – Sergey Kovalev vs. Robin Sirwan Safar

Light Heavyweight – Daniel Lapin vs. Octavio Pudivitr

Where to watch, Date and Start Time

The Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk live stream Pay-Per-View on DAZN and ESPN takes place on Saturday, May 18, 2024 and starts at 12:00 pm ET / 9:00 am PT. For more information on Saturday’s event and how to watch visit: https://plus.espn.com/fury-usyk

