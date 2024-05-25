Watch Misfits Boxing X Series 015: Le’Veon Bell vs. Tristan Hamm Live Stream

Former NFL star running back, Le’Veon Bell returns to the boxing ring taking on Tristan Hamm in the co-main event of the MF & DAZN: X Series 15: Elle Brooke vs. Paige VanZant fight card on Saturday, May 25 from the NRG Arena in Houston, Texas.

Bell was one of the top running backs in the NFL and played the majority of his time on the famed Pitsburgh Steelers. He retired early from football and focused on his love of boxing.

He trained in boxing during the off season and decided he could still compete in boxing rather than take damage in football, he favored the hit and not be hit style in boxing. He believes his defense is the key when he fights.

His opponent on Saturday night is ‘Mr Adventure’ Tristan Hamm who has knockout power as evidenced in his last fight when he KO’d his opponent in devastating fashion.

Bell vs. Hamm is a quarter-final match of the MFB cruiserweight title tournament with the winner advancing to the next round.

In the main event, women’s MFB middleweight champion Elle Brooke will take on her toughest opponent yet, in experienced Mixed Martial Arts fighter and former UFC contender Paige VanZant.

Brooke is a model and social media influencer who fell in love with the sport of boxing during her first crossover boxing bout, she trains just like a professional boxer and enjoys the technique and discipline it takes to compete.

VanZant has been fighting for most of her life and since leaving the Ultimate Fighting Championship she competed in Pro Wrestling and Bare Knuckle Boxing. This will be her first professional boxing match and she believes she has the upper hand in terms of experience.

MF & DAZN: X Series 15 Fight Card

MFB Women’s Middleweight Championship – Elle Brooke (Champ) vs. Paige VanZant

Cruiserweight – Le’Veon Bell vs. Tristan Hamm

Lightweight – Lil Cracra vs. YuddyGangTV

Super Middleweight – Jeremy Park vs. Anthony Vargas

Women’s Super Lightweight – Killer Bee vs. Silvia Fernandez

Middleweight – OJ Rose vs. Brendan Kelly

Read More: Paulie Malignaggi claims Conor McGregor has a “Gay Thing” for him

Misfits Kick-Offs Prelims

Women’s Cruiserweight – Alaena Vampira vs. Loza

Women’s Cruiserweight – Alysia Magen vs. Fangs

MISFITS X DAZN X SERIES 015: Elle Brooke vs. Paige VanZant, Le’Veon Bell vs. Tristan Hamm fight Live Stream airs on May 25, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT on DAZN. For more information visit: Misfitsboxing.com

Like this: Like Loading...