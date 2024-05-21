Why Oleksandr Usyk has a case for best pound-for-pound boxer in the world

After Oleksandr Usyk beat Tyson Fury on May 18, 2024 to become the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world, he now has a compelling case for being considered the best pound-for-pound fighter in boxing and of this generation. Here are several key points supporting this claim:

Undefeated Record and Championship Titles: Usyk has an unblemished professional record (22-0, 14 KOs), remaining undefeated through his career. He has achieved remarkable success in two weight classes, having been the undisputed cruiserweight champion and currently undisputed in the heavyweight division. His ability to dominate across different weight categories showcases his versatility and skill. He is the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis held the title in 1999, also Usyk is the first undisputed heavyweight in the four belt era (WBC/WBA/WBO/IBF).

Skill Set and Technique: Usyk is known for his exceptional technical ability. He combines precise footwork, defensive prowess, and an impressive boxing IQ to outmaneuver and outthink his opponents. His southpaw stance adds an extra layer of difficulty for his adversaries, and his ability to adjust strategies mid-fight demonstrates a high level of ring intelligence. He used his skills to defeated the much bigger heavyweights Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury. It takes a special fighter to move up in weight against heavyhanded heavyweights and avoid being knocked out, while landing multiple punches in the process.

Quality of Opposition: Usyk has faced and defeated a number of highly skilled and accomplished fighters. In the cruiserweight division, he won the World Boxing Super Series, defeating top contenders such as Murat Gassiev, Tony Bellew and Mairis Briedis. His move to heavyweight was marked by a dominant performance against Anthony Joshua, a former unified heavyweight champion, showcasing his ability to compete and win against the very best in the sport.

Achievements and Accolades: Usyk’s accomplishments speak volumes. He was the first fighter in history to unify the cruiserweight division by holding all four major world titles (WBA, WBC, IBF, and WBO) simultaneously. His success in the heavyweight division, including winning major titles and capturing all four titles to become undisputed, adds to his legacy and strengthens his case for being the best pound-for-pound fighter.

Adaptability and Consistency: Usyk’s adaptability is a hallmark of his greatness. He has successfully transitioned from cruiserweight to heavyweight without losing his edge or effectiveness. This ability to maintain a high level of performance across different divisions is rare and indicates a fighter who can overcome various challenges and styles. Only the truly special fighters can move up in weight and overcome a huge size disadvantage, think eight division champion Manny Pacquiao going from flyweight to light middleweight and now Usyk who is going up against heavyweights who outweigh him by more than 30 to 40 pounds.

Olympic Pedigree: Usyk’s success isn’t limited to his professional career. He also boasts an impressive amateur record 335−15, highlighted by a gold medal at the 2012 London Olympics. This background laid a strong foundation for his professional achievements and is indicative of his long-term excellence in the sport.

In summary, Oleksandr Usyk’s undefeated record, technical skill, quality of opposition, impressive achievements, adaptability, and consistency across weight classes make a strong case for him being the best pound-for-pound fighter in boxing today. His ability to dominate both the cruiserweight and heavyweight divisions sets him apart from his peers and underscores his status as a top-tier athlete in the sport.

Like this: Like Loading...