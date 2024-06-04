Boxing champ Savannah Marshall makes her MMA debut at PFL Europe 2

Undisputed women’s super middleweight world boxing champion Savannah “Silent Assassin” Marshall of Hartlepool, England will make her professional mixed martial arts debut at the June 8th PFL Europe 2 card.

Marshall (13-1, 10 KOs) signed with the PFL in hopes to get a rematch with her boxing rival Claressa Shields who also fights for the same organization. Marshall’s only professional loss is the Shields, the pair fought in 2022 for the undisputed middleweight title, with Shields winning by unanimous decision.

The British boxing star recently won the undisputed 168 pounds crown when she dethroned Franchón Crews-Dezurn on July 1, 2023 and won all four belts via majority decision.

Since that fight Marshall took the year off to train and learn MMA. She trains alongside UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinal and said getting used to the 5 minute rounds was tough, in women’s boxing they only fight 2 minute rounds.

The lure of a rematch with Shields wasn’t the only reason Marshall entered the world of mixed martial arts, she said the challenge and her competitive nature is what motivates her to try MMA. She believes her power will carry over and with the smaller gloves she can knockout any female if lands on them.

Marshall headlines the Professional Fighters League event and she will face Mirela Vargas in her MMA debut in the lightweight (155 lbs) division.

PFL Europe 2 takes place on Saturday, June 8, 2024 at the Utilita Arena Newcastle in Newcastle, England. Fans can watch the fight via live stream on ESPN+ in the USA and on DAZN in the UK.

For more information visit: https://pflmma.com/event/2024-pfl-europe-2

